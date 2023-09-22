Business News & Notes: September 21 – 27

Fyzical Now Open

Fyzical Falls Church opened last week at 603 West Broad. The physical therapy franchise leads efforts to transform healthcare to “well care.” Their goal is to help clients achieve the pinnacle of healthy living, feel younger, and revitalize their health. Same day appointments are available, and all insurances are accepted.

Edward Jones Open House

Edward Jones has opened a new office in Falls Church. Friday, September 22, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Anne Byerly is hosting an open house in the brand-new office at 3110 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 910, Falls Church. Visit the new space and enjoy refreshments while meeting the staff and network with other business leaders.

Solar Brew Benefit: Lost Dogs and Cats Rescue Foundation

Lost Dogs and Cats Rescue is teaming up with Solace Brewing Co. on Friday, September 22, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. This exclusive tasting event celebrates the release of Solace Rescue Ale 2023 and proceeds will help raise critical funding for the rescue dogs and cats. This is a collaboration between Solace Brewing Co. and Lost Dog Café. Cricket, the Rescue Ale 2023 Dog Ambassador will be in attendance.

Learn How Hackers Exploit AI to Target Small Business Owners

Mason SBDC hosts a session on the challenges of Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements next Wednesday, September 27, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The live webinar covers cyber threats and sophisticated AI tactics used by malicious actors to exploit small business owners. In this session, you will explore real-life instances showcasing the fusion of AI and cybercrime, discover emerging dangers that could impact your business, and learn strategies to safeguard your company against AI-fueled scams. This is led by Dr. Teresa Piliouras, CEO and Founder, Technical Consulting & Research, Inc. and other experts in the field. The session is free, and the online link will be shared upon registration: clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=110430048.

Music Returns to the Hilton Garden Inn

The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church is hosting music night again next Wednesday, September 27, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. featuring music from The Blue Ridge Sky Band. Rich Palmer returns with the NOVA-based ‘70s-’00s country rock cover band. The restaurant and bar will be open with a new menu and drinks.

DoorDash’s Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund

DoorDash has partnered with Hello Alice to offer qualifying restaurants $10,000 in relief grants following a natural disaster. Restaurants must meet certain conditions to apply, and Covid-19-related damages are not applicable. This newest round of applications will close on September 29. See details online at get.doordash.com/en-us/about/disaster-relief-fund.