News Briefs: August 24-30, 2023

Beyer Slams Trump’s New Tariff Proposal

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Falls Church and Northern Virginia, who serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade, this week blasted a proposal by former president Donald Trump to impose universal tariffs on all imports. Beyer called for passage of the bipartisan Congressional Trade Authority Act to prevent future presidential abuses of tariff authority.

Beyer said: “Donald Trump’s plan to impose universal 10 percent tariffs on all imports is idiotic, illegal, and would be a disaster for our economy. It would also immediately violate numerous trade agreements, including the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement which Trump himself signed.

“Trump is proposing intentional inflation; if put into practice this would dramatically raise costs for the American people on a huge number of essential goods and services. No one would be spared from Trump’s insane new taxes, the chaos and damage to American businesses and jobs would be catastrophic.”

‘Smart Growth’ Hails West F.C. Metro Plans

Proudly claiming a role in the approval of the West Falls Church Metro plans “making way for the new inclusive, walkable, bike-friendly, transit-oriented community known as Converge Falls Church to become a reality,” is the Smart Growth Coalition of Northern Virginia.

In a statement it says, “Converge West Falls is the last part in the emerging West Falls Church transit-oriented community to be approved by the Fairfax Board of Supervisors. The 7.5-acre Virginia Tech parcel sits between WMATA’s planned Metro station redevelopment that Fairfax approved earlier this year, and the City of Falls Church projects that are already under construction.

“Together the Fairfax County sites in connection with the adjacent 10 acre site in the City of Falls Church will provide: 1,340 new homes, including affordable and workforce dwelling units, all walkable to Metro and future Rt. 7 Bus Rapid Transit, a new HITT Construction headquarters and home to the National Center for Smart Construction researching sustainable construction methods, a solar canopy array powering the HITT building with up to 1,400 megawatts of clean energy, an enhanced grid of streets, including West Falls Station Boulevard running parallel to Haycock Road, wider walkways and bike paths throughout the development, new shared use path along Haycock between Metro Access Road to Taylor Ave., street trees and pedestrian scale lighting that will make walking and biking safer and more comfortable, modernized stormwater management, including green infrastructure, where none has existed, open space and linear parks, including Innovation Civic Plaza, the Grove Recreation area, the Natural Play space, a sustainability pocket park, and a pollinator garden.”