Community News & Notes: August 10 – 16

National Chamber Ensemble Announces New Season

The National Chamber Ensemble (NCE) has announced the 2023-2024 season, opening Saturday, November 4, 2023, presenting “Diva’s Night Out” with Schubert at Marymount University’s Ballston Center.

One of the highlights of this season’s series is the emphasis on promoting inclusivity and representation. In every concert, the ensemble is committed to featuring a composition by either a woman composer or a composer of color, or both. Audiences can look forward to experiencing their favorite masterworks paired with the brilliance of composers who may have been overlooked in the past but whose music speaks volumes about their unique cultural heritage and creative genius.

Local Graduate Wins Outstanding Service Award

Rosy Sultana, a recent graduate who majored in computer science at George Mason University, was recently awarded the Honors College Outstanding Service Award.

This award recognizes distinguished or exceptional achievements of graduating students who have served exceptionally in multiple roles over their years in the Honors College.

Throughout her academic career, Sultana has demonstrated a keen interest in being involved with the Honors College, citing how “they had been there for me every step of the way.” She has worked on the Honors College Recruitment Team and the Honors College Student Advisory Board, collaborating with numerous faculty members from the Honors College.

Dine Out for People with Disabilities was held at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack on Thursday, August 3. The restaurant donated 10 percent of sales to The Arc of Northern Virginia. (Photo: Larry Rockwell)

Assistance League of NoVa to Host Action Week

During Action Week, August 21 – 27, all 120 chapters will participate in a unified effort to harness Assistance League’s nationwide reach to raise public awareness about the organization and the many philanthropic programs that address local problems and provide solutions to benefit communities.

One way a local can be involved in the solution for Assistance League of Northern Virginia is to make a donation, either with a monetary contribution or by purchasing books and toiletries from its wish list on RightGift: rightgift.com/nonprofits/assistance-league-northern-virginia. The nonprofit encourages friends, sponsors, and businesses to select new books and toiletries that will be used in the coming school year for the charity’s Literacy and Toiletries programs. The organization also welcomes monetary donations, which can be made by credit card from its website.

Fall Class Registration Now Open

Registration opened this week for fall classes with the City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department. City residents got first dibs starting on Wednesday, August 9, while registration opens for non-City residents on Wednesday, August 16.

Call for Taste of Falls Church Restaurants

Restaurants, cafés, and eateries of the City of Falls Church, there’s still time to apply for the Taste of Falls Church before the August 11 deadline.

Join other local restaurants in the friendly competition for Best Overall Taste, Best Menu, and People’s Choice at the Taste of Falls Church, and share an exciting menu with thousands of visitors who attend each year.

Falls Church Mayor David Tarter and former Chairman of the NoVa Regional Commission was awarded The Gordon N. Dixon Achievement Award which recognizes a Planning District commissioner who has provided leadership and made outstanding contributions to promoting the concept of regionalism in the Commonwealth. (Photo: Robert W. Lazaro, Jr.)

Join a Welcoming Refugees Support Team

Welcoming Falls Church welcomed another family from Afghanistan to Falls Church this summer. They will welcome more families this fall, as Falls Church becomes known for welcoming refugees.

To get involved with Welcoming Falls Church, join a team of five to seven to welcome a family in September or October.

Connect with Ukrainian families in the community; the organization will have a back-to-school/fall kickoff picnic on Wednesday, August 16.

Learn more at the next monthly Welcoming Refugees Open Meeting on Monday, August 28 from 6:30 p.m. — 7:45 p.m. at Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Upper Level Conference Room, Falls Church). They will welcome a guest speaker, Daniel Altman, co-founder of NoVA Resettling Afghan Families Together (NoVa RAFT). Learn NoVa RAFT’s experiences, largely in Alexandria, and hear about what they’re doing in Falls Church.

Alexandria Law Firm to Give Out 700 Backpacks

Alexandria law firm Blaszkow Legal, PLLC, is proud to roll out Project Backpack — 2023. The firm has “adopted” John Adams Elementary School, and is hosting a Backpack Giveaway event on the school’s campus, at 5651 Rayburn Avenue, Alexandria on August 12 from 12:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m. The staff at Blaszkow Legal, will appear at that time to give out free backpacks, each filled with important school supplies, to the entire student body, more than 700 students.

According to the US Census, as well as city demographic information, more than 10 percent of Alexandria families have a household income under $50,000. Statistically, the average family will spend over $600 a year on back to school supplies.