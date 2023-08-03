Crime Report: July 24 – 30, 2023

Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, July 25, 2:02 PM, three unknown suspects entered a business and took items of value without paying. Suspects described as: 1) female, blonde hair, with a long black dress, carrying a baby, 2) female, with olive skin, black hair in a bun, 140-160 lbs, wearing a light pink t-shirt and a long green skirt with white flowers and carrying a brown purse with a red thick strap, and 3) a dark tan female, with black hair in a bun, 110-125 lbs, wearing a dark pink shirt, with a knot in the front of the shirt, a long dark black skirt, and flip flops.

Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, July 25, 8:36 PM, unknown suspect entered a business and took items of value without paying. Suspect described as a male wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, with short black hair and black framed glasses.

Simple Assault, E Fairfax St/Douglas Ave, July 26, 4:30 PM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested for Simple Assault.

Stolen Auto, Roosevelt Blvd, between 8 PM, July 25 and noon, July 26, unknown suspect(s) took a 2018 Infinity Q50 from an apartment parking lot. Baltimore City police recovered the vehicle on July 26 at a Muirkirk, MD, train station.

Identity Theft to Avoid Arrest, Wilson Blvd, July 26, 11:14 PM, a male, 42, of Springfield, VA, was arrested for Identity Theft to Avoid Arrest.

Tampering with Auto, E Broad St, between 6 PM, July 26 and 8:30 AM, July 27, unknown suspect(s) rummaged through an unlocked vehicle.

Larceny from Vehicle, Wilson Blvd, July 28, between 8:15 PM and 8:53 PM, an item of value was taken from an unsecured vehicle.

Tampering with Auto, Great Falls St, between 10 PM, July 29 and 8:50 AM, July 30, unknown suspect(s) rummaged through an unlocked vehicle.

Tampering with Auto, Dorchester Rd, July 30, 5:55 AM, unknown suspect rummaged through two unlocked vehicles. Suspect described as a male, mid-twenties, 6’, medium complexion, short twists braid hair style with facial hair. The subject was last seen wearing white sneakers, dark jeans, olive t-shirt and with a fanny pack worn over his shoulder and across his chest.

Stolen Bicycle, W Broad St, July 30, 11:47 AM, a known suspect took a Blue Mountain 10 speed bicycle after breaking the lock.