Business News & Notes: July 13 – 19

Virginia: A Top State for Business

CNBC has released the national rankings for the 2023 Top States for Business and Virginia has moved up one spot this year, to the second-best state for business. The scoring uses 86 metrics across ten categories of competitiveness with emphasis on workforce, infrastructure, and the economy. Virginia has been ranked as the top state in 2021, 2019, 2011, 2009 and 2007, which is more than any other state.

Chamber Luncheon at Chasin’ Tails

The Falls Church Chamber will hold the next luncheon on Tuesday, July 18, 11:30 am at Chasin’ Tails. Andy Young, Environmental Sustainability Coordinator with the City of Falls Church, will discuss the Community Energy Action Plan and opportunities for business participation. Xavier Harmony, Senior Program Manager of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC), will give an update on the Envision Route 7 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a high frequency transit that will connect the workforce from Alexandria to Tysons. Dave Snyder, city council member and vice chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA), will share a regional perspective on both issues. Reservations are accepted on the chamber website (www.fallschurchchamber.org/events) and guests are welcome.

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Surinder Singh Raheja and S.R. Associates are celebrating the Grand Opening of their new office at 916 West Broad Street on Tuesday, July 18. The accounting firm has been in business for over 40 years, opening in Ballston and moving to Falls Church in 2002. S.R. Associates offers accounting and tax preparation services to customers and small business owners. The mayor, city council and chamber will preside over the ribbon cutting ceremony in the Founders Row office at 5:30 pm on the second floor.

CESAR Workplace Grant

Having pets in the office has been shown to make for a happier workplace, plus it makes it easier for dog owners to come into the office more frequently. To help create a dog-friendly workplace, CESAR is offering $75,000 to more than 15 businesses. The grant can be used to offer behavior training classes, dog-friendly safety elements, marketing materials to promote a dog-friendly workplace, and more. Applications are due by July 28.

Local Restaurants on Top Lists

Ellie Bird has recently received the attention of two news outlets. Washingtonian Magazine named the restaurant at Founders Row among the top 6 new brunch spots to try. Eater Washington DC named the restaurant among the Hottest New Restaurants Around DC in the July issue. Lazy Mikes Delicatessen was cited as a top spot for ice cream by FairfaxNow. DC Eater also named Pizzeria Orso to its list of “Essential Pizza Restaurants.”

Sislers Stone

Sislers Stone is hosting Terra Landscape this Saturday, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Clients are invited to drop by to chat with these designers and architects about their services. Terra Landscaping is a 40+ year family-owned company, catering to build and maintain lawns and patios.

Local Wins Leadership Award

Virginia Business Magazine has named the third cohort of awardees to the Virginia Business Women in Leadership. There were 320 nominations of C-suite, or the equivalent women made in small, medium and large business categories. A local winner in the large company category is Vice President and General Manager of Mission Solutions Sector Deb Davis, with General Dynamics Information Technology in Falls Church.

ChatGPT for Your Business

Wednesday, July 19, 12:00 – 1:00 pm – This live virtual workshop addresses ChatGPT and how to leverage its capabilities. Through hands-on practical exercises, participants will learn the underlying concepts, techniques, best practices, and more. This SBDC session is co-sponsored by the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center (RRSBDC) and there is a $15 fee. clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130430037