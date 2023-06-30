Independence Day Remembrance Location Correction

Please note there was an error in this week’s calendar. The correct address of this years VPIS Independence Day Remembrance is listed below.

Independence Day Remembrance

Celebrate Independence Day in a meaningful way by briefly revisiting the circumstance of the founding of this nation based on the key foundational documents – including the local and Virginia contributions. Since 1984, the Village Society presents this event with variations – but always remembering the difficult situation in the American colonies – and the bravery of the founders. We include the unsolved issues – and how they relate today and the constitutional amendments intended to move America towards equality and justice. You will leave with more hope and appreciation. Free, all are welcomed. The historic Falls Church Episcopal Church, 115 East Fairfax Street, City of Falls Church, VA 12 noon to 1:15. www.VPIS.org

Author nick gatz