Headline: Falls Church Business News & Notes: June 29 — Jul 5, 2023

NUE Ribbon Cutting – Thursday

Thursday, June 29, 5:45 p.m. — NUE is celebrating their grand opening with a ribbon cutting by Falls Church City Council and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Board. The event runs 5:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. and will feature a selection of Vietnamese cuisine, live music, an Ao Dai Fashion Show, and more. Tickets may be booked through Eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/nue-grand-opening-tickets-661183807567

Last Call for “Made in Virginia” Submissions

Virginia Living Magazine is celebrating the commodities made in the state by accepting nominations for Made in Virginia Awards. The nominations are open to any Virginia-based business whose products are manufactured in-state and will be available for retail purchase Nov. 1 — Dec. 31, 2023, at minimum. Categories include food, drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic), style and beauty, and home and lifestyle. The winners will be featured in the December 2023 issue. The deadline for submissions is July 7 and winners will be notified in mid-July. Questions may be directed to Vayda Tarleton at VaydaTarleton@CapeFear.com.

Local Sites Among Favorites

Northern Virginia Magazine released the readers’ favorite entertainment sites, and several Falls Church venues were noted. Creative Cauldron was runner up in the favorite Theatre House and Cherry Hill Park was named as both the top Public Park and top place to enjoy Picnics. And Arlington Magazine named Dogwood Tavern as having one of the top rooftop bars in the area.

Call for Nominations: Women Who Mean Business

The Washington Business Journal has announced the 20th annual Women Who Mean Business Awards with a call for nominations of executive women who have made an impact in their communities. Nominations are encouraged from every profession and industry and will be judged on professional accomplishments, community leadership, awards and milestones. The deadline to nominate is July 7 and honorees will be announced on the website on August 25. The recognition event is scheduled for October 5 at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, DC. Full details are available via bizjournals.com/washington/nomination/87421/2023/2023-women-who-mean-business.

Small Business Awards Deadline

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has launched a new awards program for small businesses, America’s Top Small Business (ATSB), formerly known as the Dream Big Awards. The awards will recognize small businesses that do big things in their industries and communities through innovation, job creation, and commitment to being part of a thriving business ecosystem. Ten top businesses will be selected in each of the seven regions and one finalist will win America’s Top Small Business of the Year Award and a $25,000 cash prize. The deadline is July 7 and you can learn more at uschamber.com/co/good-company/americas-top-small-business/americas-top-small-business.