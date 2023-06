Vice Mayor Hardi and student volunteers refreshed the Pride crosswalks outside City Hall, including a new Progress Pride design in the pictured crosswalk in front of the Community Center. Students Isabella Bolanos, Alessandra Bolanos, Adi Rose Henderson, Liam Manwaring, and Noah Hardi made sure the colors popped again, and they look fabulous!

