Art and Frame’s Dedication of The Eileen Levy & Andrzej Żmudzki

On June 25, Art and Frame of Falls Church held the dedication of The Eileen Levy & Andrzej Żmudzki Gallery. Photos from the event are shown below:

The dedication of the Eileen Levy & Andrzej Żmudziki Gallery was held on Sunday, June 25 at Art and Frame. Pictured above (from l. to r.) are artists Andrea Uravitch, Meaghan DeCelle, Julia Bezgacheva, Kelsea Hubel, Casey Wait, Stuart Hindle, Mara Flynn, Irene Gutierrez, Maureen Minard, John Ballou, Saaraliisa Ylitalo and honoree Andrzej Żmudzki (Courtesy Photo: Art and Frame Falls Church)

Tom Gittins, proprietor of Art and Frame of Falls Church, welcomed everyone to the event and gave heartfelt remarks about the artists. (Courtesy Photo: Art and Frame Falls Church)

Artwork by Andrzej Żmudziki and Eileen Levy (Courtesy Photo: Art and Frame Falls Church)

Gallery plaque and information about honored artists Eileen Levy and Andrzej Żmudziki and their artwork. (Courtesy Photo: Art and Frame Falls Church)

Photo Credit: Catherine Kane

Photo Credit: Catherine Kane

Photo Credit: Catherine Kane