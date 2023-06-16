Business News & Notes: June 15 — 21

Readers Pick Locals in Best of Northern Virginia Food

Northern Virginia Magazine has announced the winners of the readers’ poll on the Best Food in Northern Virginia with many located in Falls Church. Café Kindred won the breakfast category, the Falls Church Farmers Market won the best farmers market, Thompson Italian won the Italian category, and Bakeshop was runner up in the bakery category. Other locals to win among the top spots are Open Road Grill, Five Guys, Jake’s Ice Cream, Haandi Indian Cuisine, TRIO Grill, Taco Bamba, and 2941.

Inova Expands Through Local Practices

Inova has acquired the Northern Virginia Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates PC (NVPCCA) which has been in practice for nearly 40 years. This division will be known as Inova Pulmonology and will expand its services. This brings the West Broad site and the Woodburn site in Annandale together focusing on lung diseases.

Local Gig Platform Expands

GravyWork, a Falls Church-based staffing platform is expanding its reach from one-shift gig jobs to more that are longer-term. The app-based platform has experienced increased interest from seniors in recent years. Military spouses and teachers are showing more interest as well as retirees trying to remain active and make extra money using the skills they’ve developed over their careers. The platform now offers weekly, monthly, and temp-to-permanent job postings at no cost to the gig worker. GravyWork began serving the hospitality industry, and has since expanded to events, functions, and logistics that offer skilled labor and office jobs.

ConnectDER Raises $27M for EV Development

In anticipation of electric vehicle growth, the Falls Church tech company, ConnectDER, has raised $27 million to mass produce an adapter that creates a compatible power source for vehicles requiring a plug. The company has been making adapters less expensive and faster for homeowners that turn an electric power meter socket into a power source for a solar energy system. The adaptors are sold in 17 states for approximately $500.

The Battle of Broad Street Returns

Harvey’s is hosting the second Battle of Broad Street this Thursday, June 15, from 4 – 9 p.m. The five barbers of the Neighborhood Barbershop and the tattoo artist of Mister Finster’s Tattoo will compete for a spot on Harvey’s menu. Each contestant will create a dish and the person who sells the most to diners will have their dish on the menu for one month. The person selling the least of their dish wins a tattoo of the winning dish. Harvey’s is donating 10 percent of the sales to the Falls Church Education Foundation. Audacious Aleworks and Metro Cellars will feature drinks for the occasion.

PTAC/Apex Accelerator presents: Navigating SAM and DSBS

The SBDC presents a ‘beginners’ session on Tuesday, June 20, 12 at 1:30 p.m. for those considering the Federal Government contracting market. Participants will learn how to create the proper SAM profile and receive a CAGE code and how to create a powerful DSBS. This is an opportunity for small firms to grow their business within the government contracting world which spends over $600 billion annually on goods and services, of which 23 percent is allocated for small business. Lisa Wood, director of the Virginia Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), is the presenter and will offer tips and tricks to win federal business. The session is free, and the online meeting link will be shared upon registration. Visit clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=40430047