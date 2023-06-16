2023 All-Star Teams Announced by F.C.’s Kiwanis Little League Team

By Erika Toman
The Falls Church Kiwanis Little League is proud to announce the 2023 All-Star Teams! The league saw tremendous work throughout the Spring season and the teams are currently working hard to prepare for tournament play in the coming weeks. Visit www.fckll.org for the tournament schedule and plan to attend some games to cheer on the home team!
Majors “White Team” Team Manager: Joe Greiner
Harrison Carmody, Reid Edmonds, Drew Fay, Teddy Greiner, Liam Horgan, Nate Landers, Sam Longley, Jack Mullin, Aiden Ortiz, Kovas Plummer, Asher Sequeria, Landon Tucker
Ages 9-11 “Blue Team” Team Manager: Nick Toman
Ryan Alderson, Simon Coho, Caleb Edel, John “Tig” Fatzinger, Bobby Lynch, Calvin McEwen, James Owen, Luca Pipia, Evan Toman, Hayes Vaughan, Anthony Verdi, Will Wood
Ages 8-10 “Red Team” Team Manager: Alex Kuczkowski
Michael Baltrym, Max Caddy, Adam Dunbar, Emmett Grenfell, Aidan Izawa, Gavin Kuczkowski, Stanley Lu, Franco Perez, William Schiffer, Will Talbert, Paul Thiede, Joshua “Finn” Thompson.