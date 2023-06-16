2023 All-Star Teams Announced by F.C.’s Kiwanis Little League Team

By Erika Toman

The Falls Church Kiwanis Little League is proud to announce the 2023 All-Star Teams! The league saw tremendous work throughout the Spring season and the teams are currently working hard to prepare for tournament play in the coming weeks. Visit www.fckll.org for the tournament schedule and plan to attend some games to cheer on the home team!

Majors “White Team” Team Manager: Joe Greiner

Harrison Carmody, Reid Edmonds, Drew Fay, Teddy Greiner, Liam Horgan, Nate Landers, Sam Longley, Jack Mullin, Aiden Ortiz, Kovas Plummer, Asher Sequeria, Landon Tucker

Ages 9-11 “Blue Team” Team Manager: Nick Toman

Ryan Alderson, Simon Coho, Caleb Edel, John “Tig” Fatzinger, Bobby Lynch, Calvin McEwen, James Owen, Luca Pipia, Evan Toman, Hayes Vaughan, Anthony Verdi, Will Wood

Ages 8-10 “Red Team” Team Manager: Alex Kuczkowski

Michael Baltrym, Max Caddy, Adam Dunbar, Emmett Grenfell, Aidan Izawa, Gavin Kuczkowski, Stanley Lu, Franco Perez, William Schiffer, Will Talbert, Paul Thiede, Joshua “Finn” Thompson.