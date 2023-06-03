An Overview of the Upcoming Fairfax Democratic Board of Supervisors Primary

The Fairfax County Democratic party will hold its primary on June 20, allowing voters to select nominees for the two open Board of Supervisors seats: Mason District, which includes Annandale, and Dranesville District, which includes McLean, Great Falls and Herndon. Neither included incumbents in either race for the first time since 1995. In addition, neither incumbent has endorsed a candidate in advance of the primary.

Mason District Primary

Penelope A. “Penny” Gross, who represents Mason District, is stepping down, having been first elected in November 1995 and serving seven terms. She is vice-chair of the Board. Gross also represents Fairfax County on the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Board of Directors. After serving seven terms, she will step down.

The four candidates who are vying to replace Gross in the Mason District Democratic primary are Jeremy G. Allen, Andres Jimenez, Steve Lee and Reid Voss.

Allen is a staffer for Rep. Don Beyer (D–Va.) and hopes to prioritize housing affordability if elected. He purchased a home through the Fairfax County Workforce Development program after struggling with housing costs in the area. Additionally, he was a leader in the “Save Bren Mar” movement, which stopped a rezoning proposal to alter his residential neighborhood.

Jimenez is the Executive Director of Green 2.0, which is an environmental non-profit organization. He previously worked at the Citizens’ Climate Lobby as the Senior Director of Government Affairs. He is a former staffer of the House Judiciary Committee’s Immigration Subcommittee and the New York Mayor’s office. He has also worked for Rep. Howard Berman (D–Calif.) and Rep. Linda Sanchez (D–Calif.).

Lee is an entrepreneur who has owned businesses in the Mason District for more than 40 years, working at local establishments such as 9292 Korean Barbeque and Cafe V. He represented Mason District on the Fairfax County Economic Advisory Commission, is a co-founder of the Taste of Annandale festival and is President of the Korean American Association of the Greater Washington Metropolitan Area.

Voss is a Northern Virginia-native, real estate agent and small business owner. He has two children who attend Sleepy Hollow Elementary School and is active in his local homeowner’s association. He also coached at Justice High School.

Dranesville District Primary

John W. Foust is the supervisor for the Dranesville District, totaling four terms after his first election in 2007. He has served as President of the McLean Planning Committee and the McLean Citizens Association. Additionally, he has been the Chairman of the Advocacy Committee of Fairfax County’s Medical Care for Children Partnership and the Fairfax County Environmental Quality Advisory Council’s Legislative Committee.

The two candidates seeking to replace Foust are James N. “Jimmy” Bierman and David R. Fiske.

Bierman worked on healthcare reform advocacy at Families USA and in the Biden-Harris Administration at the Department of Homeland Security as an Attorney Advisor. Since 2019, Bierman has served on the Fairfax County Police Civilian Review Panel, chairing it from March 2021 – February 2022. He clerked for Beverly B. Martin of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Fiske is a board member of the McLean Citizens Association and is a member of the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce. He worked at NASA as a government researcher.

Although the voter registration deadline passed, early voting began on May 5 and continues until June 17. Election Day is June 20. The deadline to request a mail ballot is June 9. The polls on Election Day will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, check https://www.fairfaxdemocrats.org/primary/.

