Hammerheads Win FCKLL Title With Come-From-Behind Win

By: Erika Toman

The Majors regular season championship game epitomized the best of Little League. It was an epic battle between the Hammerheads and the Cherry Bombs.

The Hammerheads posing with their Major Division win. (Photo: Erika Toman)

The Cherry Bombs struck in the top of the first when a passed ball and throwing error allowed two runs to score. The Hammerheads answered when Bronson Rogers hit into a fielder’s choice, driving in Luca Pipia. Jack Strople of the Cherry Bombs hit a triple in the top of the second, scoring Chris Zoza Conkey putting the Cherry Bombs up 3-1. The Hammerheads answered in the bottom of the third when Luca Pipia doubled, scoring Garrett Mills from second base. Cherry Bomber Jack Mullin made an amazing leaping catch, robbing Evan Toman of a double. After a bunt single by James LeNard moved runners into scoring position, a passed ball put the Cherry Bombs up 4-2 in the top of the fifth. In the sixth, Cherry Bomber Mikey Baltrym delivered a laser sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Jack Mullin to tag and score on a close play at the plate. Will Wood beat out a tight play at first to start the Hammerheads’ sixth inning rally. Bronson Rogers reached first after being hit by a pitch. Landon Tucker then delivered a triple into deep right field. Casey Waldron reached first on an infield hit, scoring Tucker, then quickly advanced to third. Waldron scored on a heady play at the plate when a blocked ball created a slight opening allowing him to secure the win.

For the Hammerheads, Luca Pipia started, striking out seven with no walks and giving up three hits. Reliever Jack Rainbolt struck out five and gave up three hits. For the Cherry Bombs, starter Jack Mullin struck out four and gave up one hit. Reliever Anthony Verdi added three strikeouts, giving up two hits, as did reliever Kovas Plummer.

Congrats to the Hammerheads for winning the Majors Division. In the AAA division, Avalanche won with a win over Team Kuczkowski. The team won AA. Coach Bill Walton’s team won the single A level. Playoffs start May 24 and resume after the Memorial Day break.