Community News & Notes

Bike Everywhere Weekend to Raise Awareness

“Bike & Walk Everywhere Weekend” will build on Bike to Work Day in Falls Church City, with the same spirit of raising awareness and excitement around trying biking or walking for transportation.

Bike Falls Church lining up exciting destinations on the weekend of May 19 through May 21 — public spots like Bike to School Friday and Bike to the Market Saturday, places of worship, and many local businesses. There are a few more days to add other destinations, if one knows an organization that might want to participate. Bike Falls Church will share the map of destinations, social media hashtag, and other info with participants closer to the weekend. This is a Bike Falls Church piloted event that they hope the City will take on in future years, making it an official part of realizing the goals of

Mobility for All Modes in the City’s Comprehensive Plan and the Bike Master Plan. They hope locals take the chance to get on a bike to visit a local business or other destination.



F.C. Resident Fulfills Dream With Mobile Flooring Brand

Falls Church resident Owen Sullivan recently became a franchise owner with Floor Coverings International, the brand that’s consistently ranked No. 1 in the mobile flooring category, visiting customers’ homes in a Mobile Flooring Showroom stocked with thousands of flooring samples from top manufacturers. Having recently launched operations, Floor Coverings International of Tysons Corner serves customers throughout North Arlington, McLean, Falls Church, and Vienna.

Floor Coverings International is a business built on relationships to provide its customers with the very best in-home flooring experience in North America. Its proven business model has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs thrive in a business that is simple-to-run and easy to scale. Floor Coverings International further separates itself from the competition through its customer experience, made up of several simple and integrated steps that exceed customers’ expectations. For more information, visit https://nwdca.floorcoveringsinternational.com/ or call 703-214-9175.

Third Annual “Mental Health Action Day” Coming to DC



The third annual Mental Health Action Day – a day to shift the culture of mental health from aware-

ness to action – will encourage and empower people around the world to dedicate one hour to a mental health action for themselves, their loved ones, or their community. Founded in 2021 by MTV

Entertainment Studios and TaskForce, the movement for #MentalHealthAction is now nearly 2,000 organizations strong including YouTube, Snapchat, Indianapolis Colts, NAMI, and the National

Council. This year’s call to action will drive people to take one hour to take a mental health action that

works for them. The event will take place on Thursday, May 18.



City Council Raises Awareness on Asian Community and More

The City Council issued proclamations this week recognizing Asian American and Pacific Islander

Month, Public Service Recognition Week and Mental Health Awareness Month. Each proclamation seeks to uplift members of the community. By recognizing the rich heritage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, honoring the work of our public servants and supporting mental health awareness, acceptance and resources, the City welcomes all to celebrate the value of a diverse community.

Read the full proclamations on the City website (https://www.fallschurchva.gov/Archive.aspx?). F.C. Arts Presents “Excellence in Arts” Scholarship With a stated mission to “ensure the arts are an essential part of the cultural environment,” Falls Church Arts has since inception focused on the visual arts, bringing exhibition opportunities and the chance to learn, share, and grow.



Their Excellence in Art Scholarship is a new offering meant to recognize and encourage those who display an early dedication to making art. In 2023, they are offering $1,000 scholarships to as many as three students.

A student is eligible to apply for this $1,000 scholarship if the student meets all of the following criteria:

Exhibits excellence and creativity in the visual arts fields of drawing, painting, photography, mixed media,

or sculpture; is in the final academic year of their secondary education at a Northern Virginia high school and plans to attend an accredited post-secondary institution and further their artistic pursuits there. Special consideration will be given to applicants whose art work and activities have benefited other students, their school or members of the community.

For additional information, contact: Maureen Budetti (mrbudetti@gmail.com) 202-288-9291 or Marty

Behr (behrmarty29@gmail.com) 703-975-0762.



Memorial Day Parade and Festival Schedule

The Recreation and Parks Department is gearing up for their 41st Annual City of Falls Church Memorial Day event. This community tradition will include a Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Falls Church Veterans Council, a 3K Fun Run, civic, merchant, crafter, food vendors, live music, kids entertainment, and a parade.

On Monday, May 29, starting at 9:00 a.m. the Beyer Auto Group 3K Fun Run will begin at Great Falls Street at Little Falls Street Rollerblades. The festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Children’s rides and amusements will be present, as well as vendor booths with food and

crafts for sale. From 9:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m., there will be music on the main stage, with the Coozies per-

forming at 9:15 a.m. and the City of Falls Church Concert Band performing at 12:30 p.m. From 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m., tours of the Cherry Hill Farmhouse will be provided. At 11:00 a.m., the Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial outside the Community Center. The Keynote Speaker will be State Senator Chap Petersen. Finally at 2:00 p.m., the parade will be led by Grand Marshal Rebecca Tax.