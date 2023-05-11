School News: May 11th – 17th

Help Oak Street Finalists Get to Worlds

A team of Oak Street Elementary 3rd and 4th graders has advanced to the World Finals of Odyssey of the Mind, an academic problem-solving and creativity competition, for the first time in almost twenty years. They will represent FCCPS in East Lansing, Michigan, at Michigan State University from May 24-27, 2023. Please help their team offset the $3000 competition registration cost and get them to Worlds with their GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/f/oak-street-team-to-odyssey-of-the-mind-worlds.

Register for FCEF Silent Auction

The FCEF Gala & Auction event is on Friday, May 19, but the silent auction opens a week earlier. Register at https://fcedf.auctions.networkforgood.com for a bidder number, browse the items up for bid, mark favorites and get ready to bid. If one can’t attend the gala event on May 19, they can still bid and win items in the auction.

Henderson Recognized For Sustainability Goals

Henderson Flex teachers recognized several students who spent Quarter 3 digging into various topics related to the Sustainable Development Goals. These students went above and beyond in their topics, including subjects like Equitable Education, Math Strategies and Endangered Animals, to share their knowledge with others.

Featured students included: Caroline Flajser, Diana Yerkin, Hana Ozuna, Mia Vukovic, Layla Kozbelt, Aditi Narain, Lillian Henderson, Kenton Scheifele, Evanny Najera-Sanchez, Linnea Mirza, Aila Balsano, Chloe Zullo, Edan Thomton, Wyatt Hutchins, Luis Gabriel de Carvalho.

Junior Fundraising for Childhood Invites All

Susan Rotherham, a junior at Meridian, is hosting the “Ice Skate Against Childhood Cancer” fundraiser event on Friday, May 19. Thanks to the generous FCCPS community, the event was a huge success last year, raising over $2,500 to support families in their fights against pediatric cancer. The turnout from Meridian students and families was a big part of the success.

REVIVE! Training Today

REVIVE! is the Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education (OONE) program for the Commonwealth of Virginia. REVIVE! provides training on recognizing and responding to an opioid overdose emergency using Naloxone. This training is one hour long and will be held today from 4:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m at the Central Office (150 S. Washington St. Ste 400). It covers understanding opioids, how opioid overdoses happen, risk factors for opioid overdoses and how to respond to an opioid overdose emergency with the administration of Naloxone. All participants will receive access to their own REVIVE kit and a Narcan/Naloxone kit with two doses. Students can attend with their parents or guardians. Please contact Rebecca Sharp (rsharp@fccps.org) via email with questions or concerns.

6th Grader Recognized For Mythology Exam

In February, Lila Perlberg, a 6th grade student at MEHMS, participated in the Pegasus National Mythology Exam. The Pegasus National Mythology Exam strives to make mythology accessible to all students. Lila scored 39 out of a possible 40 points, earning her a Gold Medal and being recognized as Summa cum Laude.