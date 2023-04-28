Cherry Bombs Edge Out Smurfs in FCKLL Game of the Week Nailbiter

By Erika Toman

The Cherry Bombs managed to take the lead in the fourth inning and fended off the Smurfs onslaught. The quality of FCKLL pitching was showcased in the evening, with a total of 25 strikeouts and only four walks issued by both teams.

Ace Jack Mullin pitched four and two-thirds innings for the Cherry Bombs, striking out eight and giving up five hits. Mikey Baltrym closed the game striking out four in one and a third innings. Third baseman Christopher Zoza Conkey went two for two on the night. Notably, second baseman Gilbert Cronin hit a ground rule double putting what turned out to be the game-winning run into scoring position in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Smurfs opened up scoring in the first inning when Liam Horgan singled on a 2-2 count, allowing James Owen to score their only run. Despite the loss, the Smurfs also had strong pitching performances from both Horgan and Beck. Horgan struck out seven through two and two-thirds innings, Beck struck out 4 through one and a third. Patrick Cavan also contributed a hit for the Smurfs in the defensive slugfest.

Majors Division Season Standings as of April 24

Hammerheads

(sponsored by Chandler’s Heating and Plumbing) 3-5

Red Robbers

(sponsored by The Mount Rushmores) 7-2

Cherry Bombs

(sponsored by Anthony Wilder) 7-1

Greyhounds

(sponsored by Davis Laine, LLC) 4-4

Smurfs

(sponsored by Don Beyer Volvo) 3-5

Ranch Falls Church

(sponsored by NDI Custom Homes) 1-7

Notable performances this past week: Kellan McCormack of the Greyhounds showcased stellar defensive plays.