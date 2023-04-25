Meridian High School Student Highlights The Washington Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Through Virginia

Falls Church, VA April 4th: Meridian High School student and C.A.R. President interviews a noted historian on America’s Revolutionary War, to highlight the Washington/Rochambeau Route through Virginia. (available soon on our FCCTV station).

Nora Stufft, who was recently elected President of the Virginia Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.), the Virginia society of the nation’s largest youth patriotic group, jumped into the program host-chair at the Falls Church Community Access Television Station (FCCTV), to interview Dr. Robert A. Selig and explore his development as an historian and ultimately an expert on the Washington Rochambeau Route.

As part of her 2023-24 project for C.A.R., Nora was assigned to raise awareness of the importance of the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route. The opportunity came when the producers of the television documentary series; THE REAL AMERICAN REVOLUTION (TRAR.us), flew Dr. Selig into Washington for a series of meetings and videotaping. TRAR’s producer Robert Sherretta expressed a glowing appraisal of Nora’s performance, “As this was Nora’s first television interview, she quizzed her guest with the poise and persistence of a seasoned professional!” Nora is also working on her Girl Scout Gold Award project on the same theme.

Robert Selig serves as project historian to the National Park Service for the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route (W3R) National Historic Trail Project. Sole proprietor of W3R Consultants, Dr. Selig has published over 100 articles on the role of French forces under the command of Comte de Rochambeau during the Revolutionary War. He is the recipient of the French National Order Of Merit for his work on the Washington/Rochambeau Trail and the French Contribution to the American Revolution

TRAR is currently producing a 14-part, shot-on-location television series, retracing the Washington Rochambeau Trail and March to Victory at Yorktown. They are currently in talks with the Virginia Education System to supply educational videos.

For More Information, Contact: Robert Sherretta, FCCAC E-Mail: INTERINV@aol.com www.FallsChurchCableAccess.org