Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Arlington ‘Missing Middle’ Zoning Reform

Saturday, April 22 — According to a report from Arlington County, Virginia, advocates for a Sustainable Future, “several” Arlington residents have filed a lawsuit in the circuit court calling for the recent actions by the Arlington County Board and Planning Commission to be declared invalid and for recent so-called “Missing Middle” zoning reforms due to go into effect on July 1 to be halted. The reforms are intended to allow for more diversity in residential housing to address the overwhelming need for more housing of all types, including affordable housing, in the entire region.

