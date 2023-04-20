THE DEDICATION AND CEREMONIAL RIBBON CUTTING for the long-awaited Falls Church Multimodal Plazza transportation center at the intersection of S. Washington and Hillwood Avenues, long

ago envisioned by former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran (center) was held on a sunny Wednesday morning.

Celebrities present included Moran, retiring State Sen. Dick Saslaw, State Sen. Chap Petersen,

State Rep. Marcus Simon, F.C. Mayor David Tarter, F.C. Council members Letty Hardi and Marybeth

Connelly, Fairfax Supervisor Dalia Palchick, Tinner Hill’s Ed and Nikki Henderson, and F.C. City

Manager Wyatt Shields and Deputy Manager Cindy Mester, and many others. (SEE MORE PHOTOS

ONLINE AT FCNP.COM). (Photo: Gary Mester)