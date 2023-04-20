School News: April 20th-26th

Biggest Fundraiser of The Year Coming Soon

The HTG Games are the biggest fundraiser for the FCEPTA. Support the schools on Saturday, April 22nd, with spirit gear and cheer for the team in the stands at Meridian High School. All proceeds will fund teacher grants and school related materials.

Support Meridian Best Buddies Fundraiser

Meridian’s Best Buddies chapter is raising money for the Friendship Walk. The Friendship Walk is an annual National Mall walk supporting the regional Best Buddies organization. Please donate to their fundraising page at bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/vadc/supporting/#meridianhighschool. The deadline to donate is Saturday, April 29.

Mustang Track and Field Honors 17 Seniors

After a long spring break week, the Meridian Track and Field team had perfect weather and great performances Wednesday night in front of the home crowd. The Mustangs also recognized 17 Seniors for all their contributions to the program.

Overall, the Girl’s team beat Skyline and William Monroe, as the Boy’s team came in second, beating Monroe. There were 37 top-3 finishes with 12 event winners overall. The Mustangs will travel next week to Manassas Park for a tri-meet with Skyline.

8th Grader Places 2nd In Cam Competition

StudentCam is C-SPAN’s annual national documentary competition that encourages students to think critically about issues affecting our communities and our nation. Middle and high school students were challenged to create a short documentary addressing the theme: “If you were a newly elected member of Congress, which issue would be your priority and why?”

8th grade Henderson MS student Sesh Sudarshan won 2nd Prize for his documentary on the federal recognition of religious holidays, “E Pluribus Unum: Who Gets Represented in America?”

OSE Odyssey Team Head to Championship

This weekend, three Oak Street student groups traveled to the Odyssey of the Mind Virginia State competition in Leesburg, VA. Congrats to Team Marlin, Team Dewhurst/Bonds, and Team Donofrio/Mathers for making it this far. Congratulations to Team Donofrio/Mathers, who competed in “The Classics — the Wall of Troy” problem and finished in second place — advancing them to the World competition in East Lansing, Michigan, in late May. We wish the best of luck to Nathan Donofrio (4th), James Labukas (3rd), Julia Kieffer (3rd), Kaitlyn Mathers (4th), and Annie Novotny (4th).

MEHMS Spring Show Coming Soon

On Thursday, April 27th through Saturday, April 29th, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s Theatre Department’s production of “The Addams Family” will be held at the Meridian High School Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.