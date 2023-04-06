News Briefs: April 6th – 12th

Council Unhappy With Plan for Relocated Polling Places

At Monday’s Falls Church City Council work session, most on the Council expressed concern or outright opposition to the Voter Registrar David Bjerke’s plan to relocate two of the City’s three polling stations. The proposal is to move the Ward 2 location out of that ward from the longstanding Falls Green location to the Community Center and to move the Ward 3 location out of the Community Center to Meridian High School, leaving Ward 1 at its current Oak Street Elementary location.

It also involved reconfiguring the wards to make sure they are more balanced in terms of population numbers and that none have more than 4,000 registered voters, which if so would require an additional ward.

Local Signals Won’t Be Fixed for 15-20 Weeks

The traffic signals at the intersection of Lincoln and Great Falls in F.C. that are currently flashing and out of service won’t get repaired for 15 to 20 weeks, the F.C. City Council was told at its work session this Monday.

The problem seems to require the need for a cabinet replacement, Public Works officials reported.

Lawrence Webb Seeks Fairfax School Board Slot

It’s been just over two years since Lawrence Webb resigned his Falls Church School Board post to move to Fairfax County, after serving on the City Council and School Board in F.C. for 12 of the 15 years he lived here. Now living in Springfield, Webb announced this week for one of three at-large seats on the Fairfax County School Board to be decided in a June primary and November general election.

On his website, Webb touts himself as “the first openly gay African American elected official in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” being “a leader on statewide issues in education and justice, among other things having served on the board of Equality Virginia, working to secure rights for members of Virginia’s LGBTQ community.”

13 Slots to Fill in Fairfax County in 2023 Election

There are no less than 13 elected posts that voters in Fairfax County will be asked to fill in 2023, beginning with a primary on June 20 through the general election on November 7.

The positions include the following: Member of the Virginia House of Delegates — 2-year term; Member of the Virginia Senate — 4-year term; Commonwealth’s Attorney — 4-year term; Clerk of the Circuit Court — 8-year term; Sheriff — 4-year term; Chairman of the Board of Supervisors — 4-year term; District Member of the Board of Supervisors — 4-year term; At-Large Members (vote for 3) of the School Board — 4-year term; District Member of the School Board — 4-year term; Directors (vote for 3) of the Northern Virginia Soil and Water Conservation District — 4-year term.

Sen. Saslaw’s $9 Million For F.C. Stormwater Pending

An initiative by State Sen. Dick Saslaw to provide $9 million in state funds to help address the City’s stormwater management needs, is being held up in Richmond as the legislature has yet to hammer out the final parameters of the annual budget.

Meanwhile, the City has been asked by U.S. Congressman Don Beyer and U.S. Senator Mark Warner to submit requests for $3 million from each for pressing F.C. infrastructure needs.