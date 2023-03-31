Business News & Notes: March 30th – April 5th

Andworx Wins $8.7M Contract with USMC

Andworx has won a $8.7M contract with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) for Microsoft 365 Power Platform and SharePoint Web Development in Okinawa, Japan. This is a five-year contract for services supporting the Information Management Offices (IMO) of the three Major Subordinate Commands (MSCs) under the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) of the USMC. Andworx is a consulting company in Falls Church serving government and healthcare customers and member of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. The company focuses on people and relationships and uses technology to drive innovation and improvements for customers.

First Thursdays with the SBA: HUBZone

The University of Mary Washington SBDC is hosting a free, online session designed for small businesses who would like to contract with the federal government. The April 6 session begins at 12 noon and will cover competition for contracts in historically underutilized business zones known as HUBZones and how participation makes a business eligible to compete for the program’s set-aside contracts. Learn more about eligibility and requirements with speaker Carl Knoblock, SBA District Director. There will be time to network with other small business owners. Visit https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430012 to learn more and register.

Hotel Revenues Improve

Virginia Business Magazine reports that January and February hotel revenues were each 14.9 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels, largely due to increased room rates, and rooms rented increased by 4.3 percent. Northern Virginia is rebounding and expected to continue as school groups are coming back to the area this spring. STR Inc., a division of CoStar Group, provided the hospitality industry market data.

GDIT Wins Two EPA Contracts

General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. (GDIT) has received two contracts valued up to $380 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Under one contract, GDIT will provide program support and infrastructure to the EPA’s Office of Superfund Remediation and Technology Innovation by applying technical, scientific, analytical chemistry and IT services. The contract has a two-year base period followed by three two-year options and is valued up to $195 million. Under the second contract, GDIT will provide technical, cyber, education and program management services to the EPA’s Water Infrastructure and Cyber Resilience division to protect and secure the nation’s drinking water and water infrastructure from natural disasters, terrorism, cyberattacks and climate change. The five-year technical contract is valued at $185 million. GDIT has partnered with the EPA for over 40 years.