Dominant Pitching Sees Red Robbers Defeat the Ranch Falls Church in FCKLL Season Opener

By Erika Toman

Despite a cold and rainy morning, the Falls Church Kiwanis Little League (FCKLL) kicked off their 75th Anniversary season Saturday, March 25th. The morning’s opening ceremony featured former FCKLL alum Pete Schourek, a graduate of Marshall High School, Cy Young runner-up who pitched in the MLB from 1991 – 2001.

Many of the league’s games were unfortunately cancelled due to the weather. However, the Majors division, which features players 10-12 years old, was able to play their games.

The Red Robbers (coached by Joe Greiner and sponsored by The Mount Rushmores) earned a big victory from the Ranch Falls Church (coached by Chris Edmonds, sponsored by NDI Custom Homes) with a score of 8-2. The Red Robbers got on the board early in the first inning by drawing several walks and never took their foot off the gas. In the team huddle after the game, Coach Greiner told the players that he was proud of their constant hustle throughout the entire game. Jacob Emmons and Dev Crance received special hustle awards for their effort on the base paths.

Xander Wagner, Teddy-Greiner, Jacob Emmons and Dev Crance (Photo by Matt Vaughan)

Xander Wagner earned the decisive victory on the pitcher’s mound for the Red Robbers by striking out 11, allowing only three hits and zero runs. Key offensive contributors for the Robbers included SS/P Teddy Greiner, who went 2 for 2 with an RBI, 1B/CF Max Smith, who went 2 for 3, and CF/2B Hayes Vaughan, who was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

For the Ranch, Aiden Izawa pitched one and two-thirds, striking out 5 and giving up no earned runs, and Nate Landers pitched two and two-thirds, striking out 6 and giving up only one earned run. Offensively, CF/2B Sam Longley led the way going 2 for 3 with an RBI. P/1B Reid Edmonds also went 2 for 3, with both SS/P Nate Landers and 2B/RF Nathaniel Landers also contributing a hit. Despite the loss, coach Edmonds says the Ranch players were energetic, positive and were up cheering on their teammates the entire game.

Majors Division Season Standings as of March 26

Hammerheads (sponsored by Chandler’s Heating and Plumbing) 2-0

Red Robbers (sponsored by The Mount Rushmores) 2-0

Cherry Bombs (sponsored by Anthony Wilder) 1-1

Greyhounds (sponsored by Davis Laine, LLC) 1-1

Smurfs (sponsored by Don Beyer Volvo) 0-2

Ranch Falls Church (sponsored by NDI Custom Homes) 0-2



Notable performances this weekend: Kovas Plummer hit a homerun for the Cherry Bombs, the first of the season for FCKLL.