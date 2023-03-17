Suspect Wanted in Felony Hit and Run with Stolen Vehicle

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Friday, March 17, 2023 — At about 12:30 p.m. today, City of Falls Church Police responded to multiple scenes involving a felony hit and run with a stolen vehicle. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white and black long sleeved shirt, tan pants, and sneakers. The suspect first stole a vehicle from a shopping center in neighboring Fairfax County (3089 Nutley St.). That vehicle was driven into the City of Falls Church, where the driver struck a pedestrian and numerous parked cars at the intersection of West Broad Street and Birch Street. The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, forcing a person to give him their vehicle in a shopping center parking lot (1200 W. Broad St.), and drove away. The suspect was later involved in another hit-and-run in neighboring Arlington County. That vehicle was later recovered in Fairfax County. Anyone with information, photos, or video should contact Detective LeGrand-Douglass at 703-248-5168 (TTY 711) or clegrand-douglass@fallschurchva.gov