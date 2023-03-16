Around F.C.MODERA GROUNDBREAKING March 16, 2023 3:34 PM by nick gatzCONSTRUCTION OF FALLS CHURCH’S newest large scale mixed use project, Mill Creek’s Modera, was kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday where many F.C. A Listers attended. Shown here (l. to r.) are the City’s Economic Development Office chief Becky Witsman, Mill Creek’s project chief Joe Muffler, F.C. Chief Planner Paul Stoddard, F.C. Deputy City Manager Cindy Mester and F.C. Council members Letty Hardi, Debra Hiscott and Catherine Lian. (News-Press photo) Facebook Twitter LinkedIn