Beyer Statement On Amazon HQ2

March 3, 2023 (Washington, D.C.) – Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) today issued the following statement on Amazon’s announcement that it would pause construction of HQ2 in Northern Virginia:



“After the release of this morning’s news, Amazon staff assured me the company remains committed to HQ2 in Northern Virginia and providing the community benefits previously agreed upon.



“Amazon’s representatives said their first office buildings will open as scheduled in June to accommodate 8,000-employees. While this construction pause and hiring freeze are obviously concerning, Amazon says the impact on planned infrastructure investments announced as part of the HQ2 project will be less than some feared. I am told Amazon has committed to covering costs created by delays in school construction, and that the housing equity fund will be unaffected. Monetary incentives were tied to economic benefits to the region and therefore have not and will not engage until established metrics are reached.



“I will remain in contact with regional officials to monitor these developments as it is clear Amazon is not immune to economic pressures. The company should promptly update leaders and stakeholders about any new major changes in this project, which remains very important to the capital region.”