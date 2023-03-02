News & Notes: March 2nd – 8th

Local Water Spring Flushing Currently Happening

Fairfax Water’s annual program may cause a temporary change in taste and odor through May 15th, 2023.

Each spring, Fairfax Water flushes its water mains by opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short period of time. They do this to maintain the high water quality in the distribution system.

One may notice a chlorine taste and odor in the drinking water during the flushing, while free chlorine is utilized. This is temporary.

If one has questions about this program or the work being conducted in the area, they may call their dispatch operator any time of the day or night at 703-698-5613 (TTY 711).

Local Poet to Launch “Poetry in the Parks” in April

As a poetry and literary arts ambassador for Fairfax County, Poet Laureate Danielle Badra will launch a new series of public programming called “Poetry in the Parks” this spring. In close partnership with ArtsFairfax and Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA), Badra begins her new initiative with three distinct events that invite area poets and park goers to consider the relationship between nature and poetry.

Events include “Arab-American Heritage Month Poetry Reading,” “Pride Month Poetry Reading” and “Poetry Beneath the Stars.”

Grants Coming Soon for Homeowners in the City

The Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) announces 2023 grants to City of Falls Church residents for projects to reduce stormwater runoff. Grants are available for projects to install rain gardens or conservation landscapes and for purchase of rain barrels to store rain water.

The grants are part of the RainSmart Program implemented by VPIS with support from the City of Falls Church. The Program is intended to help City of Falls Church residents implement practices that help rainwater soak into the ground on-site to prevent flooding and protect water quality locally and in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

For more information about the RainSmart Program and for rain barrel and rain garden applications, go to: vpis.org/environment/rainsmart-program. If one has questions about the RainSmart Program, send an email to RainSmartFallsChurch@gmail.com.

Virginia Dream FC is one of 32 teams that will compete for a $1 million dollar cash prize at The Soccer Tournament, the first ever 7v7 competition that will feature teams made up of former and unattached professionals. (Photo by Jared Soares)

Local Soccer Team to Compete at Soccer Tournament

Arlington/Falls Church City, Virginia based semi-professional soccer club, Virginia Dream FC is one of 32 teams that will compete for a $1 million dollar cash prize at The Soccer Tournament, the first ever 7v7 competition that will feature teams made up of former and unattached professionals.

TST will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina June 1 — 4, 2023. Every match will be broadcast and streamed globally.

In the club’s first year of existence, they went undefeated in the Washington Premier League, capturing the 2022 Helge Boes Cup as league winners. In 2023, Virginia Dream FC will compete in the National Premier Soccer League as an expansion team, playing home games at Meridian High School in Falls Church, Virginia.

Recycling Center to Close for a Few Days in March

The Recycling Center will be closed for maintenance starting Friday, March 24, and reopening on Monday, March 27. No materials will be accepted at the Recycling Center on those three days.

Alternatives for disposing of recycling: Fairfax County I-66 Transfer Station; Other “Purple Can” Glass Recycling Locations (Dunn Loring Education Center, 2334 Gallows Rd, Vienna and Lee Community Center, 5722 Lee Highway, Arlington).

Youth Basketball Players Honored With Awards

Two players in the Boys 10th -12th grade basketball league were honored this past week by the Falls Church City Recreation & Parks Department. (The boys were nominated and voted for by the coaches in the league.)

Danny Oppenheimer was recognized with the Steve Kuhn Award, which goes annually to the player who best exemplifies the hustle and effort Steve Kuhn gave when he stepped on the court to play basketball.

Nathan Herman was honored with the Sportsmanship Award.

Both athletes played for Coach Howard Herman, who spent his 40-year career in Falls Church City and retired after service as the Director and General Manager of Community Service.

On February 26, Edie Smolinski (left) and Eleanor Karro (right) were awarded “Life Member” status in the F.C. League of Women Voters. (Photo: Barbara Lipsky)

F.C. Women Honored by League of Women Voters

On Sunday February 26, two Falls Church Women were awarded “Life Member” status in the Falls Church League of Women Voters, recognizing each of them for 50 years of continuous service to the organization and the Falls Church community. Edie Smolinski served as President of the Falls Church League from 2003-2005 and Co-President from 2005-2007. Eleanor Karro served as League President from 1983-1986.

The “Life Memberships” were awarded at a celebration marking the 103rd birthday of the national League of Women Voters and the 72nd birthday of the Falls Church chapter. Mayor David Tarter addressed the group gathered at the Community Center and congratulated them on their service to Falls Church.