Girls Basketball Advances to Regional Finals, Boys’ Season Ends In Tough One

For the second time in five days, Meridian High School hosted a basketball doubleheader as both its girls and boys continued their postseason play at home. This time, both teams ended up pitted against the William Monroe Dragons, for what was sure to be a night full of excitement.

Girls Basketball defeated the Skyline Hawks last Friday, 59-16, in the Region 3B Quarter-Final game. (Photo: Carson Funk)

The girls played first, and immediately got on the score sheet as Ellie Friesen hit a three-pointer on the game’s opening possession. Monroe answered by going one of two at the foul line, and looked like they would stay within fighting distance as the score was 7-4 midway through the first quarter. But then the Mustangs went on a 15-0 run to close out the period, capped off by Maureen Tremblay’s deep three at the buzzer, and the game was blown open. Monroe kept pace the rest of the way, but the deficit was too much to overcome as Meridian held an advantage of 31-12 at halftime, 42-24 after three quarters, and though the Dragons slowly chipped away in the fourth, the home team held on for the comfortable 47-33 victory.

The boys played next, facing a Monroe team that they beat twice in a pair of close regular season contests, including one in overtime at home. The visitors got off to a hot start this time as they scored the game’s first five points, but Meridian fought back to take the lead late in the first quarter before the Dragons went back ahead 12-11 after a frame. The Mustangs scored the first basket of the second period, but then things went south in a hurry as they didn’t score again for the rest of the half, while Monroe used a 13-0 run to take a 25-13 lead into the break.

MHS boys basketball team dominated Friday night with a 78-41 win over Brentsville in the quarterfinal round of the Region 3B tournament. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)

The deficit grew as large as 15 before the Mustangs began to claw back, cutting it to five late in the third and trailing 34-27 headed into the final frame. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get any closer as multiple players got into foul trouble, and they fell 49-39 despite the gritty effort. This unfortunately ended the boys’ season, which looked to be going swimmingly before it was hampered by injuries to two starters late in the year. On the plus side, the squad has only one graduating senior in Wyatt Trundle, and should be locked and loaded for another competitive campaign next winter.

Grant Greiner scored 14 to lead the boys and Boston Fitzpatrick added 11, while the girls were led by Ellie Friesen’s 17 and Maureen Tremblay’s 11. The girls will remain at home on Friday as they’re set to defend their regional title once again, and while a win would be ideal, they have punched their ticket to the state playoffs regardless.