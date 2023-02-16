News & Notes: February 16th – 22nd

Tinner Hill Hosts Workshops for Black History Month

The Tinner Hill Social Justice Committee of Falls Church and Vicinity is hosting a series of five free workshops to discuss race, social justice and being anti-racist. The first free workshop focuses on developing conversation skills — active listening, compassionate confrontation and clarifying complex terms — to help people understand how to have difficult conversations about race and be anti-racist in their communities. The free, non-secular event, will take place on February 25th 1:00 — 4:00 p.m. EST at the Falls Church Presbyterian Church at 225 West Broad Street. Go to https://www.tinnerhill.org/events to register.

Team News-Press gathered on February 9 at Harvey’s in downtown F.C. last week to celebrate the annual 39th birthday (not!) of chief Nicholas Benton. Left to right, Brian Reach, Kylee Toland, Charlie Clark, Ted White, Nicholas Benton, Nick Gatz. Not present was Sue Johnson. Other famous people born on that day include William Henry Harrison and Terry McAuliffe. (News-Press Photo)

Kids Worldwide Compete to Combat Climate Change

It’s said children are the future and it’s the children who just may have the answer to that age-old question at the finals of the 31st annual Future City Competition, at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C Engineer’s Week, February 18 to 21, 2023.

More than 800 middle-schoolers – from 37 regions nationally, plus three groups from China – their mentors, and family members, all with a passion for science and a desire to change the world, will descend on the nation’s capital to compete as the 2023 Future City Regional Winners following a five-month-long competition addressing the topic of climate change.

Virginia Suspends Covid Emergency Allotment Benefits

Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Covid-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. ​​Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government. The final issuance of emergency allotments will take place on Feb. 16.

The USDA grants waivers that allow select states to issue emergency allotments of benefits, according to the agency. These waivers are based on a public health emergency declaration by the Department of Health and Human Services and are applicable when a state declares an emergency or disaster, such as the pandemic.

The decrease in benefits comes after Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which ended the additional allotments.

Students who participated in the annual GIVE Day activities (“GIVE” standing for “Get Involved, Value Everyone”) presented the results of their efforts to City Council Monday night. Their considerable contributions were warmly received. (News-Press Photo)

FCCPS School Board Chairs to Hold Office Hours

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will hold “office hours” at Sfizi Cafe (800 W Broad St) on Tuesday, February 21, from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. Parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members may drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment. As this will not be a private setting, community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses at: fccps.org/school-board.

Arlington Artist to Present Installation at RiverRun

Award-winning Arlington author, artist, and designer Edwin Fontánez will be among the roster of acclaimed international artists participating in the Kennedy Center’s upcoming festival RiverRun: art nature impact. The festival, curated by Vice President of International Programming Alicia Adams, is inspired by the saying “Rivers are the arteries of life.” The festival begins on World Water Day (March 22) and closes on Earth Day (April 22).

For his participation, Edwin Fontánez is creating an immersive installation entitled River Island/Isla de Ríos, inspired by his award-winning children’s picture book “On This Beautiful Island.” River Island/Isla de Ríos will be open daily in the Welcome Pavilion in the REACH at the Kennedy Center from April 4 — 16.

A resident of Arlington for more than 25 years, Edwin Fontánez has dedicated his artistic and literary career to sharing the culture and traditions of his Puerto Rican heritage through his company Exit Studio Publishing, established in 1994.

Oak Street Bridge Replacement Extends Closure

An extended road closure started Monday to accommodate the South Oak Street bridge replacement over Tripps Run in the City of Falls Church.

S. Oak Street will be closed to through traffic between Timber Lane and S. Lee Street, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The closure will last through late 2023.

Vehicles will be able to reach properties on S. Oak Street between Timber Lane and S. Lee Street but will not be able to travel past the point of bridge replacement in either direction. Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution in active work zones and look for new traffic patterns.

Pedestrian access will be maintained along S. Oak Street between Timber Lane and S. Lee Street.

Arts & Humanities Council to Discuss Public Art Policy

Join the Arts and Humanities Council (AHC) on Thursday, February 16, at 9:30 a.m. for their monthly meeting.

The AHC will be discussing the role of public art in the community, the goals and values the group wants to demonstrate with public art, and the process of developing public art in the City of Falls Church. Community members can attend in-person in the Dogwood Room at City Hall or virtually using the link in the events calendar.