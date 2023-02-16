Business News & Notes: February 16th – 22nd

Fitness Experts: Get ready for the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge

In advance of the Mayors’ Fitness Challenge with Vienna and Fairfax, the Falls Church Chamber will have a presentation on fitness at the luncheon on Tuesday, February 21. Four fitness experts will discuss ways to move, strengthen, stretch, and heal. The speakers are Kavon Atabaki of Functional Fitness, Barbara Benson of Body Dynamics, Olivia Jeffers of Karma Yoga, and Holly Winters of Burn Boot Camp. The Challenge runs March 18 – May 13 and all forms of exercise qualify with the time logged for credit. The City of Falls Church was named the second healthiest community in the nation by U.S. News and World Report in 2022. The luncheon is open to the public and reservations are taken on the chamber website, www.fallschurchchamber.org.

Federal Funding for Black Chamber

The Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce (NVBCC) has been awarded $300,000 in Federal funding from the Fiscal Year 2023 government spending legislation. The NVBCC is celebrating their initiatives and support in a Congressional Funding event on Friday, February 17, 9:30 – 11:30 am, at Jirani Coffee House in Manassas. Sen. Tim Kaine will be the keynote speaker. The NVBCC is the only Chamber of Commerce to receive congressional funding.

Inova and Children’s Hospital Joint Venture Update

Falls Church-based Inova and DC’s Children’s National have run Pediatric Specialists of Virginia (PSV) under a 10-year partnership, and to meet the changing needs of patients and their families, have decided to scale back and move some subspecialty areas to their own operations. The goal is to expand their care by serving kids with complex medical needs, many of whom see multiple specialists for chronic conditions. Children’s National has expanded its Northern Virginia outpatient cardiology services with a total of seven locations. The two will continue to run PSV for select services.

BAE Employees Honored at Black Engineer of the Year

The 37th Black Engineer of the Year Awards given at the STEM Global Competitiveness Conference will recognize twenty-one employees of BAE Systems, Inc. Twenty employees will receive the Modern Day Technology Leader Award and one employee will receive the General Johnnie Wilson Legacy Award. The BEYA STEM Conference is hosted by Career Communications Group’s US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine.

Outdoor Dining: Virtual Community Meeting to Discuss Proposals

The City of Falls Church is hosting a virtual community meeting Tuesday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the future of outdoor dining. While the pandemic emergency declaration ended, relaxed regulations are set to expire soon. The city is proposing a zoning ordinance amendment and new permit application process for outdoor dining use. The meeting is intended to share information and gain feedback before the policy and process are finalized. More information is available on the city website, http://fallschurchva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1307, and the link to join the meeting is http://www.fallschurchva.gov/OutdoorDiningMeeting

YHB Elects Next CEO

Tom Milburn was elected to succeed Scott Moulden as CEO of the Winchester accounting firm, Yount, Hyde & Barbour (YHB) on October 1. The decision was made in advance to provide for smooth client transitions, key projects and the strategic plan. Moulden’s five-year term ends in September and he will continue to serve in other roles. During his tenure, YHB acquired five accounting firms, increased the number of employees, and expanded into Maryland. The firm offers accounting, auditing, tax, wealth management and risk advisory services. It is the 11th largest accounting firm in Virginia by the number of CPAs in the state.