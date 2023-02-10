$10k Damage Estimated in F.C. Office Garage Fire

City of Falls Church Fire Official Henry Lane determined that a fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the garage of the 900 S. Washington St. office building. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the investigation continues. The fire destroyed a recycling dumpster and other wood debris.

Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, City of Falls Church Police and the Arlington County and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue teams responded to a call for a fire at 900 S. Washington St. There were no reported injuries.