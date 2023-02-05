City of Falls Church Police Seek Stabbing Suspect

Sunday, February 5, 2023 — At about 3:40 p.m. today, City of Falls Church Police responded to the outside of 1230 W. Broad Street (Giant) for a report of an altercation between two males who were possibly panhandling. One man fled before the police arrived; the other was still on the scene and suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital and is reportedly stable.



The man who fled is described as approximately 6 ft tall, with a full beard, brown jacket, and possibly a blue blanket around his shoulders or head.



Anyone with information, photos, or video should contact Detective Clark Gagnon at 703-248-5319 (TTY 711) or CGagnon@fallschurchva.gov.