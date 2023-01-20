Business News & Notes: January 19th – 25th

e-Commerce Webinar for New and Current Businesses

The Virginia SPDC is hosting a virtual workshop on e-commerce and digital marketing for businesses on Tuesday, January 24, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The session will cover available websites for online sales, costs, selection of suitable e-commerce platforms, how to set up and manage online storefronts or service portals, and more. The speaker, Cameron Nelson, has over 18 years of experience in technology and has helped Fortune 500 companies improve their digital marketing and e-commerce. The Zoom link will be shared upon registration at VirginiaSBDC.com. (https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=900430002)

NetSPI Acquires nVisium

NetSPI, a leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management, has acquired nVisium, known for security testing and delivering cloud and application pentesting to Fortune 500 companies including Carfax, 1Password and Deltek. NetSPI now has over 450 offensive security experts globally.

Chamber Mixer at Renovated Sonesta Simply Suites

Sonesta Simply Suites is hosting the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce for the monthly mixer next Tuesday, January 24 at 5:30 pm. The hotel is newly renovated and will offer tours of the hotel amenity space and guest rooms. Members and guests are invited to attend the networking mixer.

Return to Office Report

The Kastle Back to Work Barometer report of January 9 reflects the highest occupancy rate in Houston at 43.9 percent with the peak day Wednesday, January 4 at 61.8 percent. The highest day of the week for the 10-city average was Tuesday – the first workday after New Year’s – at 46.9 percent, while the low was Friday at 15.9 percent occupancy. Recent data suggests the highest office occupancy is on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and Fridays having the lowest. The Washington Metro data reflects an increase of 12.3 percent for the week.