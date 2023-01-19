School News: January 19th – 25th

Fourth Graders Present Artifact Showcase

The Fourth Grade students at Oak Street Elementary created an Artifacts Showcase shortly after their trip to Jamestown. Students were tasked to create an artifact that could have been found in or around the Jamestown area. During their PYP Unit of Inquiry, Where We are in Place and Time, students discussed and explored the fundamental concepts of change and causation through the lens of the earliest inhabitants of Virginia. Students in the fourth-grade classes could retell a small part of their stories with the artifacts they created and the journals they wrote from the perspectives of the two cultures that met in Jamestown in the early 1600s.

Local Students Selected for District Honor Band

In December, MEH and MHS Band students prepared a rigorous set of audition materials in hopes of being admitted into their respective District Honor Band middle and high school ensembles. Students competed against the other top students in our regional district, including Alexandria City and Fairfax County Public Schools. Hear these hard working musicians in concert on Saturday, February 4th, at Hayfield Secondary School, at 2 p.m. as they prepare and showcase a full concert program in mere days.

Operation EarthWatch Open for Students

All elementary students are invited to participate in Operation EarthWatch. This month’s theme is Recycle and Reuse. Complete all five activity sheets (November to March) to receive a free T-shirt and certificate and be eligible to march with other EarthWatchers in the Memorial Day Parade.

This Year’s Give Day A Smashing Success

The Elementary GIVE Day Club hosted almost 350 attendees who came and assembled 2,147 power packs. The Falls Church Chapter of AKA Sorority assisted the behind-the-scenes crew of ambassadors, Meridian mentors, and parent volunteers. In addition to Power Packs, the community donated several hundred pounds worth of canned goods to the Food For Others Food Bank. Attendees also helped sort sports gear that will be shipped to Africa, designed reusable tote bags for groceries, and made enrichment toys for small pets to donate to the animal shelter.

More than 120 middle and high schoolers packed 25,000 pasta meals for the Outreach Program. Half of the meals packed will be sent to local food banks to feed families in our area. The other half will go to Ukraine. GIVE Day Ambassadors — students who’ve spent the past two months planning GIVE Day and running fundraisers — set up (and cleaned up) the packing stations and trained their peers in the packing process. The MEH GIVE Day Ambassadors would like to shout out 8th grade English teacher Ross Mandel, the school GIVE Day sponsor; the nearly 20 teachers and administrators who volunteered either to get pied or have their hair redone by students to raise money for GIVE Day; and the many community members whose financial support made this packing day possible.

4 Seek F.C. School Board Appointment

The Falls Church School Board has received applications from the following city residents for the position formerly held by Phil Reitinger: Jerrod Anderson, Bethany Henderson, Amie Murphy, and Tahir Qamar. All candidates are invited to make an optional three-minute public comment at tonight’s meeting. The School Board will announce its decision on February 2nd.