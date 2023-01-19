News Briefs: January 19th – 25th

Little City Gift Card Bonus Card Promotion Ending January 31

After a successful run that has seen over 2,800 Little City Gift Cards purchased since launching on Small Business Saturday last Nov. 26 ,the City of Falls Church will end The Little City Gift Card bonus gift card promotion at the end of January. The bonus gift cards expire 90 days from when issued, and customers who got or will receive a bonus gift card before January 31 are encouraged to use it first. The Little City Gift Card will still be available after January 31, but customers will no longer receive qualifying bonus gift cards. The Little City Gift Card does not expire and can still be used at participating businesses after this date.

The bonus gift card terms are, again, that a customer who buys a $30+ gift card gets a free $15 bonus gift card from the City, a customer who buys a $50+ gift card gets a free $25 bonus gift card from the City, and a customer who buys a $100+ gift card and gets a free $50 bonus gift card from the City. Customers are limited to three bonus gift cards per person.

Funding for the program is provided by the federal government as part of its incentive program called the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to recover from the pandemic. As such, it is designed to encourage local spending in the City of Falls Church,

The Little City Gift Card is a digital e-gift card, that can be used at over 70 participating organizations and small businesses in the City. To incentivize sales of The Little City Gift Card, the City sponsored a promotion that offers customers a bonus gift card with their qualifying gift card purchase.

To date, over $190,000 in gift cards and bonus cards have been redeemed at participating businesses.

To view a list of participating organizations and businesses or to purchase The Little City Gift Card, the public is invited to visit www.fallschurchva.gov/GiftCard.

Major Results for Meridian/Henderson ‘Give Day’ Effort

More than 120 Henderson middle and Meridian high school students packed 25,000 pasta meals, with half to be sent to local food banks and the other half will go to Ukraine in the Give Day effort that culminated last weekend. Student volunteers spent the past two months planning Give Day and running fundraisers, and set up and cleaned up the packing stations and trained their peers in the packing process.

Nearly 20 teachers and administrators also volunteered either to get a pie in the face or have their hair redone by students to raise money for Give Day; and many community members provided financial support to make the packing day possible.

Pete Davis Documentary Set for Premiere in March at SXSW

“Join or Die,” the documentary on community in America that Falls Church’s Pete and Rebecca Davis have been working on for the past five years is headed to SXSW in March for its world premiere.

The documentary follows the story of America’s civic unraveling through the journey of social scientist Robert Putnam, whose viral “Bowling Alone” research into the decline in American community lights a path out of our democracy’s present crisis.

Put another way: It’s a film about why everyone should join a club, and why the fate of America depends on it. It follows on themes that are the focus of Pete Davis’ acclaimed book, “Dedicated, The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing.”