Early Voting Ends Today Before Tuesday’s Special Election For Vienna’s New State Delegate

Volunteers are knocking on doors today across Virginia’s 35th House District in Vienna, which will select between Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi, one of whom will become the district’s new House Delegate on Tuesday, replacing Democrat Mark Keam, who resigned in September. Early voting is open until 5pm at the Fairfax County Government Center and Providence Community Center. The newly redrawn district spans from eastern Centreville, including Fair Lakes and Fair Oaks Mall, to western McLean, including Tysons Corner Center and Tysons Galleria.

