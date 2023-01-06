Business News & Notes: January 5 – 11

Curtin Named Non-Profit CEO of Year

Mike Curtin, Falls Church resident and businessman, has been named 2022’s Non-Profit CEO of the Year by the Washington Business Journal. He has been in the restaurant business for years and owned the Falls Church Broad Street Grill from 1998-2002. Curtin began work with DC Central Kitchen in 2004 where he has expanded revenue-generating social enterprise initiatives, catering opportunities, increased contracts and developed service programs.

Capital Caring Health New Affiliation

Falls Church’s Capital Caring Health intends to affiliate with Florida’s Chapters Health System. Capital Caring Health, a hospice and palliative care provider, has served the metro area for 45 years. Chapters Health System provides home health, palliative and hospice care, pharmacy services and medical equipment to Florida and Georgia patients. The affiliation, which is not a merger or acquisition, allows both nonprofits to combine resources and best practices, expanding care.

Tax Break Proposal for Small Businesses

Governor Glenn Younkin made a proposal in his budget to help small businesses like mechanics, hair stylists and coffee shop owners by creating a 10 percent deduction for business income. The Virginia Chamber Foundation reports that more than 95 percent of Virginia employers are small businesses with 50 employees or less. This tax relief targets the state’s economy not covered under the proposed corporate tax cut.

Entrepreneurship Workshop

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is presenting a workshop on starting a new business, Entrepreneurship 101, on January 10. Featured speaker Ashley Chen, founder and CEO of ActioNet, will be joined by a panel of experts sharing how to register a business, permit requirements, business feasibility and business plan basics, certifications, financing options and government resources. The free workshop will be in person at the FCEDA headquarters at 8300 Boone Boulevard with the opportunity to network with staff and participants. The presentation is in partnership with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD), the Community Business Partnership (CBP), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and the Fairfax County Department of Economic Initiatives (DEI). For more information, visit https://www.fairfaxcountyeda.org/start-a-business-2023-join-experts-learn-how/.

DoD Awards TRICARE Contracts

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced the Department of Defense award of TRICARE Managed Care Support Contracts, effective 2024. The new contracts will require improved integration between military treatment facilities and the T-5 private sector care. Beneficiaries will be able to transfer specialty care referrals when moving and receive improved customer service. Once the transition has completed between current contracts to the new one, military hospitals and clinics will have real-time access to care and the ability to standardize care between civilian and military facilities.