Business News & Notes: December 29th – January 4th

Dominion Wine & Beer Suffers Damages

Local business, Dominion Wine & Beer, had a pipe burst in the attic causing extensive damage to all three levels of the building on Christmas Eve. The staff has been hands-on in the cleanup process and the business is closed for repairs. They hope to reopen for business in time for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. Updates will be shared on social media and by the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce in support of the reopening.

Space Solar Power

Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) project team is making steady progress towards transmitting solar energy from space to any location on Earth. This technology will be especially useful where warfighters need reliable power to maintain mission operations when needed. This is a big step to making science fiction a reality, putting the energy technology on orbit.

Food Expert Favors Local Restaurants

Eater DC’s food writers and industry pros named some of their favorite local restaurants in 2022 and Missy Frederick, Eater cities director, just happens to be in Falls Church. Among the notables, she included several local restaurants. She picks Pizzeria Orso for pizzas and pastas, Celebrity Delly for matzo ball soup, Takumi for sushi and tempura, and Plaka Grill for Greek salad and gyro meat.

Annual Employer Recognition Awards

Commuter Connections, a program of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, is currently seeking nominations from employers in the Washington, DC metropolitan region for its annual Employer Recognition Awards who offer outstanding commuter and/or telework programs. Commuter Connections encourages and assists area businesses and their employees with the adoption of alternative commuting methods such as transit, teleworking, carpooling/vanpooling, and bicycling/walking. These methods help to mitigate traffic congestion and provide for cleaner air through reduced auto emissions. Awards nominations are open to all private sector companies, non-profit organizations, and government agencies within the District of Columbia, Suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Nominations are due by January 31. To learn more, visit https://www.commuterconnections.org/employer-recognition-awards/.

VIPC Offers Virginia Businesses Financial Opportunities

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) offers grant, investment, and pilot program opportunities to support Virginia innovators, entrepreneurs, and start-ups.

VIPC is in the business of connecting innovators with opportunities and the website has information about new and ongoing initiatives and offers opportunities to apply for grants and funding online. To learn more about opportunities offered to Virginia businesses, visit https://www.virginiaipc.org/.

New Community Park Opened

The Boyd A. and Charlotte M. Hogge Park in Falls Church is near completion by the Fairfax County Park Authority. The 6.1-acre site purchased in 2006 is ADA-accessible with a picnic pavilion, open play area, community gardens, multi-sport courts for pickleball and basketball, trails and parking. The park is open for public use and the remaining asphalt work will be completed in spring 2023. The $2 million project is located at 3139 Glen Carlyn Road.