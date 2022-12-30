Big F.C. Watch Night Outdoor Cancellations Due to Rain Forecast

Due to the forecast of steady rain Saturday night, the City of Falls Church has issued the following advisory from the volunteer organizers of the Watch Night event downtown:

“Unfortunately, due to the forecast of rain through much of New Year’s Eve, we will only proceed with Watch Night indoor activities (at the Presbyterian and Episcopal Churches). All outdoor amusement activities on Fun Alley and Broad Street are canceled. The bands planned for outside may be moved to an inside venue – still pending. This also means no crane with star and scheduled street closures will be lifted.

“The only outdoor remaining item is the LOVEworks letters (Virginia is for Lovers tourism photo opportunity) on the corner of S. Washington and West Broad Street with a nearby CATCH Foundation welcome tent directing people to indoor venues.

“We appreciate our partners and City staff who have been planning with us. Watch Night is organized by the Little City CATCH Foundation, a non-profit organization, financially supported by local businesses and non-profits – and supported by the City of Falls Church.”