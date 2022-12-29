News Briefs: December 29th – January 4th

Homestretch Makes Year End Appeal for Help

Christopher Fay, executive director of the Falls Church-based Homestretch organization that does the education and social skills side of placing homeless families in what usually often turns into permanent housing, issued an appeal to City residents and others this week for some tax-deductible contributions to be made before the end of the year.

Fay’s letter states that “Homestretch works every day to give homeless families in Northern Virginia the tools and resources that they need to work towards becoming self-sufficient members of our communities.

He added, “In Virginia, nearly 6,000 people are experiencing the struggle of homelessness, unable to provide for themselves and their families and being trapped in the cruel cycle of poverty. At Homestretch, we work to address the root causes of homelessness so that our graduates won’t be at risk of ending up in that cycle again.

“Every single life that is touched through our programs would not be possible without the help of generous supporters, and we feel infinitely blessed to be able to do this work for a vulnerable community that needs us.”

“It’s not too late to donate to Homestretch before year’s end (and include it as a write-off for your FY 2022 taxes).”

F.C.’s Cauldron Sets Lineup For Winter Shows

Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron theater troupe this week announced is “Passport to the World” schedule of performers in January at its 410 S. Maple location. The lineup includes:

Seán Heely’s Big Celtic Show – Friday, January 6; Chao Tian’s Unheard Sounds – Saturday, January 7, Shenandoah Run – Sunday, January 8, Griefcat – Sunday, January 8, Washington Women in Jazz-SOUTH! – Friday, January 13, The Honey Larks – Saturday, January 14, The Songwriters: Local Cream South – January 15, Swing Sisters – Sunday, January 15 Trio Caliente – Friday, January 20, Rose Moraes – Jobim and Beyond – Saturday, January 21, RAMYI -Sunday, January 22, QuinTango – Sunday, January 22, obby Thompson Acoustic Blues Trio – Friday, January 27, Hot Club of Baltimore w. Alexis Tantau – Saturday, January 28, D.C. Guitar Greats – Sunday, January 29, Anthony Pirog With Janel Leppin – Sunday, January 29, Munit Mesfin Sings Roberta Flack – Friday, February 3, Veronneau – Saturday, February 4.

Biden Responds to Supreme Court’s Title 42 Ruling

The Biden White House issued a statement on the Supreme Court’s Title 42 ruling Tuesday, and its reads as follows:

“The Supreme Court’s order today keeps the current Title 42 policy in place while the Court reviews the matter in 2023. We will, of course, comply with the order and prepare for the Court’s review.

“At the same time, we are advancing our preparations to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts and will continue expanding legal pathways for immigration. Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure, and it should not be extended indefinitely. To truly fix our broken immigration system, we need Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform measures like the ones President Biden proposed on his first day in office.

“Today’s order gives Republicans in Congress plenty of time to move past political finger-pointing and join their Democratic colleagues in solving the challenge at our border by passing the comprehensive reform measures and delivering the additional funds for border security that President Biden has requested.”

Fairfax Agency Issues Notice On Christmas Tree Removal

The Fairfax County Department of Public Works issued an advisory this week around the need for a prompt removal of Christmas trees after this week’s holiday.

“For those of you who decked your halls with a live Christmas tree, it may already be time to dispose of it,” they said in a statement. “Much depends on when you got your tree, what condition the tree was in at the time and if you properly watered the tree throughout.

“Regardless, you should consider getting rid of the tree immediately after Christmas or when it is dry. According to our partners in safety at the National Fire Protection Association, dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.”