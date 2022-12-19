Sen. Warner Applauds Va. Ban on TikTok

Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement applauding Virginia’s ban on TikTok:

“As a former governor and Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I’m glad to see that Virginia has banned TikTok on government devices. TikTok has the stamp of approval of the Chinese Communist Party and it poses a serious national security threat due to its data collection practices and its ability to reach and manipulate Americans. I hope to see more states take action to keep our government technology out of the CCP’s reach.”