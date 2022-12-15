School News: December 15th – 21st

Music Students Ready to Work/Perform

Have a yard full of leaves that need raking? Or kids that need babysitting? Or a child interested in music lessons? Or a performance that you need someone to play for? Or some other fall project that needs tackling? If so, consider participating in M.U.S.I.C Days — the MHS instrumental music’s annual fundraiser that allows people to hire students for their fall jobs which are then donated to defray the costs of their music performance trip to Nashville. Residents can engage music students for jobs like yard work, babysitting, dog walking, animal sitting, spreading mulch, car washing, musical performance, holiday decorating, gift wrapping, etc.

Money raised during M.U.S.I.C. (Many Useful Students In our Community) Days will be donated to help students pay for travel to perform in Nashville, Tennessee, in March. Students will be recording at RCA Studios, performing at Vanderbilt University, and experiencing musical opportunities in Nashville.

The fundraiser runs through December 17th. To request a student for a job or for more information, email Musicdaysgmhs@gmail.com

A MHS chemistry class were took a trip to the D.C. Department of Forensic Science where they learned about forensic science. (Photo: Damian McCarthy)

MHS Student to Perform at Sydney Opera House

Megan Carpenter, MHS Wind Ensemble clarinetist, is a finalist for the 2023 Honors Performance Series at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.

She will perform with other talented performers in Sydney from July 31 to August 5. Megan will perform at the world-renowned Sydney Opera House and attend rehearsals, cultural and social activities, and sightseeing events. This results from talent, dedication, and achievement, as demonstrated in her outstanding audition.

Support Oak Street for GIVE Day

Take a night off from cooking and support Oak Street Elementary GIVE Day Club in their fundraising efforts for GIVE Day by ordering takeout at baddpizza on Thursday, December 15th. Use code OSGIVE22 and 15% and all sales from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. will be donated to support the Elementary GIVE Day goal of packing over 1,500+ Power Packs for Food For Others.

On Saturday, December 17th from 9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m., swing by the Falls Church Farmers Market (in front of the Community Center) for some sugary holiday baked goods and hot chocolate complete with whipped cream and marshmallows. The Oak Street Elementary GIVE Day Club will be hosting a bake sale to raise funds for Welcoming Falls Church, an organization helping refugees in the Falls Church.

Meridian Scholastic Bowl Starts Season

The Meridian Scholastic Bowl team began its season on Monday, December 5th against Warren County, and the Mustangs were victorious in both matches by scores of 295 to 90 and 240 to 165. The team was led in scoring by seniors Zander Werner, Ailene Neal, Daniel Fried, and junior Riley Chirico. Next, the Mustangs travel to Brentsville District High School on Monday, December 12th, for their first road match of the season.