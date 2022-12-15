Calendar: December 15th – 21st

Local Events

Thursday, December 15th

Candlelight Tours. Explore the historic Tudor Place house in a new light. Partake in period-appropriate refreshments and complete a holiday craft. View seasonal decorations and rarely-exhibited objects. Tours will be held from 6:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. 1644 31st Street, NW Washington, DC

Cirque Dreams Holidaze. Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in this awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Showing at MGM National Harbor at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 16th

Winter Lantern Festival. Winter Lantern Festival will feature a total of over 10,000 of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors. Guests will wander through a wonderland of light that includes myths, legends, and zodiacs. In addition, they will view handmade lanterns encompassing a world of ice. Lerner Town Square (8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons).

Winter Lantern Festival will feature a total of over 10,000 of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors. It will be held at Lerner Town Square on Friday, December 16th. (Photo: Dianne Murphy)

Celebration Station. Burke Lake’s train station magically transforms into the Celebration Station on select nights this holiday season. The park’s train station, carousel and train tracks will be festively lit for a unique experience filled with lights and memories. Register for tickets online at https://fairfax.usedirect.com. 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 17th

Kennedy Center’s “A Candlelight Christmas.” Under the direction of Artistic Director Eugene Rogers, “A Candlelight Christmas” is a 75-minute holiday music experience featuring spirited brass, a festive chorus, and thrilling special guests. TWC’s “A Candlelight Christmas!” is among the DC region’s most treasured traditions. Showing at the Kennedy Center from 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Mosaic Holiday Village. Mosaic’s Holiday Village returns this year for a fun-filled weekend. Shop for everyone on a gift list from their 65+ talented makers curated by URBNmarket. Enjoy live entertainment, Christmas carolers and so much more. District Avenue, Fairfax. 11:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 18th

“Jingle!” by ASO. The Alexandria Symphony Orchestra (ASO) will present a holiday program at 3:00 p.m. at the George Washington Masonic Memorial. Sunday’s concert will include selections from Duke Ellington’s “The Nutcracker Suite.” Soprano Helena Colindres will sing traditional and popular holiday favorites: “A Swedish Carol,” a selection from Handel’s Messiah and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Capital City Symphony Annual Holiday Concert. Come celebrate the holiday season with Capital City Symphony and Potomac Fever. Potomac Fever is a close-knit harmony a cappella group made up of members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC. Grab family, friends, and neighbors for a fun-filled concert and sing along featuring favorite holiday classics. Showing at Atlas Performing Center of the Arts. 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Live Music Events

Thursday, December 15th

Thrillbillys. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:00 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Carbon Leaf. Birchmere Hall (3701 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria). 7:30 p.m. (703) 549-7500)

Friday, December 16th

Skinny Wallace. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:00 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Dan & Chuck. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church) 5:30 p.m. (703) 532-9283

Abacab: The Music of Genesis. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:00 p.m. (703) 237-0300

The Walkaways. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8:00 p.m. (571) 378-1469

Acoustic Aubrey. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad Street, Falls Church). 9:30 a.m. (703) 237-8333

Skinny Wallace is a classic rock, country band based in Dale City, Virginia. Described for incorporating “a little rock, a little country and a lot of fun,” the band plays everything from classic country to modern rock. They will be performing at JV’s Restaurant on Friday, December 16th at 8:00 p.m. (Photo: Skinny Wallace)

Saturday, December 17th

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes. Birchmere Hall (3701 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria). 7:30 p.m. (703) 549-7500)

Curtis Knocking. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad Street, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. (703) 237-8333

Theater & Arts

Thursday, December 15th

An Irish Carol. An original work by Keegan favorite Matthew J. Keenan, “An Irish Carol” is an homage to Dickens’ classic – told as only the Irish can. This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. Performed at Keegan Theatre from December 15th — 31st. 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 16th

A Magical Cirque Christmas. The world’s greatest entertainers unite for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production. Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes you through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Showing from December 16th — 18th at the National Theatre. 7:30 p.m.

“Frosty” tells the classic story of a boy finding a hat to put on a snowman, which leads to a magical adventure. It will be performed December 19th at the Alden Theatre. (Photo: Sabrina Anwah)

Monday, December 19th

Frosty. A young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat, and when he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life. Can Frosty help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Showing at the Alden Theatre in Mclean from 4:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.