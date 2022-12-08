Meridian Basketball Falls to Dominion Despite Trundle’s Big Night

The Meridian boys’ basketball team took its 2-1 record back home Monday night, as they hosted the visiting Dominion Titans. Things didn’t get off to a great start as the visitors jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but the Mustangs quickly stopped the bleeding. They climbed back to a 17-13 deficit at the end of the first quarter and then scored the first four points of the second to tie the game, but then fell back behind after a 5-0 run by Dominion made it 22-17. But they ended the half on a positive note, tying the game back up at 26 apiece and then taking their first lead of the evening on a Wyatt Trundle putback. Meridian took the two point advantage into the break.



The second half got off to a good start by the home team as Trundle tipped in another offensive rebound for a four point lead, but back-to-back three pointers put Dominion back in front. The teams traded blows throughout the remainder of a tight third quarter, with Isaac Rosenberger hitting a shot from deep to give the Mustangs their biggest lead at 44-39 before the Titans cut it to 46-42 headed into the final frame. Meridian scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, but the visitors weren’t ready to go down yet, as they fought back with an 11-2 run to take a 53-50 lead with two minutes to go. A clutch basket by Trundle cut it back to one, but those would be the final points of the night for the Mustangs. They were unable to get a stop on the other end and then missed a three that would’ve tied things up, and after resorting to intentional fouling the rest of the way, they fell by a final score to 59-52.



It’s the second loss of the season for Meridian, as they fall to 2-2 on the year. There is still plenty of hope for this team, though, particularly in Trundle, who scored 26 of the Mustangs’ 52 points and has been garnering interest from some DII and DIII colleges. Said head coach Jim Smith of his team’s senior big man, “He’s gonna be playing somewhere next year.”



The Mustangs will be in action again tomorrow night as they travel to Yorktown, where they’ll look to get back into the winning column.