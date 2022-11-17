School News: November 17th – 23rd

Music Students Ready to Work/Perform

Have a yard full of leaves that need raking? Or kids that need babysitting? Or a child interested in music lessons? Or a performance that you need someone to play for? Or some other fall project that needs tackling? If so, consider participating in M.U.S.I.C Days — the MHS instrumental music’s annual fundraiser that allows people to hire students for their fall jobs which are then donated to defray the costs of their music performance trip to Nashville. Residents can engage music students for jobs like yard work, babysitting, dog walking, animal sitting, spreading mulch, car washing, musical performance, holiday decorating, gift wrapping, etc.

Money raised during M.U.S.I.C. (Many Useful Students In our Community) Days will be donated to help students pay for travel to perform in Nashville, Tennessee, in March. Students will be recording at RCA Studios, performing at Vanderbilt University, and experiencing musical opportunities in Nashville.

The fundraiser runs from October 29th through December 3rd. To request a student for a job or for more information, email Musicdaysgmhs@gmail.com

MEHMS Ceremony for Teacher To Be Hosted

A celebration of life ceremony will take place at the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School cafetorium for Torey Fay. This event is open to anyone who has cherished memories of Torey Fay. It will be hosted on Saturday, November 19th from 12:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m.

In addition to celebrating Torey, representatives from Be the Match will be on hand. Joining the Be the Match registry is a way to honor Torey and hopefully help others that need a bone marrow donation.

Choral Boosters Offer Music Lessons

The Choral Boosters is offering voice and piano lessons to students in 5th grade and up at Mary Ellen Henderson after school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Private lessons are a great way to bring one’s musical skills to the next level. One can join FCCPS Choral Boosters at any time during the year to receive this benefit. For more information, visit https://fccpschoralboosters.org/voice-piano-lessons/

MHS Honor Four Alum Veterans

On Veterans Day, the Meridian main gym was filled with middle and high school students who joined alums and families to honor four George Mason High School graduates who died serving our country in the military during the Vietnam War. Family members and high school classmates shared treasured memories with current students. The four plaques pictured above were presented to Associate Principal Dave Serensits. They will be displayed in the school so that future generations can learn about and appreciate these members of the Mustang Family.

MHS Boys Volleyball Finishes 2nd Place

The Meridian Boy’s Volleyball Team’s inaugural season ended last weekend with a 2nd place finish in Playoffs. The inaugural season has been a huge success, and Coach Hladky is excited for the team to return to action next Fall.

The Meridian Boy’s Volleyball team inaugural season ended with a second place finish in Playoffs. The inaugural season has been a huge success. (Photo: FCCPS)

SCA Host Recycled Electronics Drive

The SCA Environmental Committee at Meridian High School is hosting a recycled electronics drive from November 14th — 22nd. One can drop off their electronics in the box in the Meridian or MEH Main Office. Everything is accepted except for televisions, CRT monitors, batteries and kitchen appliances. Electronics will go to a local recycling center.

OSE Food Drive Through November

OSES SCA is sponsoring a food drive from Nov 3th-17th. Examples of donations include cereal boxes, canned soup, canned beans, peanut butter, pasta sauce, and canned vegetables. Please drop your items in the OSES front office or Room 219. All food will be donated to an organization called Food for Others.

FCCPS School Board to Host Office Hours

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will be holding “office hours” at Cuates Grill (502 W Broad St ) on Tuesday, November 29th from 6:00-8:00 pm. Parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members may drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment. As this will not be a private setting, community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses at: https://www.fccps.org/page/school-board.

MHS Students Learn About Career Paths

The first of four Career Chats was held on Monday at Meridian HS. A diverse group of presenters spoke to students in the Junior class about their career paths and profession. Presenters came from such varied businesses as Google, The World Bank, Lazy Mike’s Deli/Clare & Don’s, Harvey’s Restaurant, Creative Cauldron, Smithsonian, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Advantage Gym and Training, Gingernut Thinking, Amazon, Department of State, College Track and more. Many speakers are also parents of students who attend Falls Church City Public Schools.

MHS Introduced to Sustainability

Last week, Meridian students were introduced to the requirements for Sustainability in Action recognition at MHS. The goal as a school is that this recognition helps to highlight and celebrate the work that the students are doing regarding sustainability through the lens of their academic, enrichment, and service experiences–one may review the requirements here.

Virtual Program Hosted For MHS Students

FCCPS will be hosting a virtual parent program called “Parenting Kids Who Worry” on Thursday, November 17th at 6:30 p.m. During this program, they’ll talk about why we worry and how anxiety is expressed in children (and parents, too!), and they will discuss some strategies to learn how to help children cope with and communicate their worries.