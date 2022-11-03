Home for the Holidays: Local Festivals & Shows to Help Celebrate the Season

- Falls Church Holiday Tree Fest
- The Falls Church Holiday Tree Fest will be held at Ireland’s Four Provinces and is scheduled for December 2nd and 3rd, with distribution of the trees on December 4th, 2022. Each charity will decorate its own tree and should provide any literature they would like displayed on their table. Highest bid for each tree at the end of the event wins the tree. For more information, visit https://www.vpis.org/culture/vpis-tree-fest/
- City of Falls Church Holiday Gift & Craft Show and Children’s Gift Shoppe
- Deck the halls during the holiday season with special gifts from the annual Holiday Gift and Craft Show at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St.). Nearly 40 crafters and merchants show their wares selling unique handmade items, baked goods, and more during the first weekend in December. With the help of volunteers, kids can pick out gifts ($6 and less) for their friends and family. Volunteers can also wrap the gifts for free! Hosted by the Friends of Cherry Hill Farmhouse. Hosted on December 3rd and 4th. For more information, visit https://www.fallschurchva.gov/643/Holiday-Gift-and-Craft-Show
- NVHG Thanksgiving Art & Craft Show
- The Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild (NVHG) will hold its annual Thanksgiving weekend show on November 25 — 27, 2022, at the Vienna Community Center in Vienna, Virginia (120 Cherry Street SE, Vienna). This show features 40 – 60 local (Virginia, Maryland, and D.C.) juried artists and crafters from the NVHG. The show is now open for non-members to apply. For more information, visit https://www.nvhg.org/shows-1/nvhg-thanksgiving-art-%26-craft-show
- Old Town Alexandria Christmas Fair and Holiday Craft Show
- Start holiday shopping and find the perfect gift for your loved ones at Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show at John Carlyle Square on December 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Over 110 artisans, crafters, independent consultants and other local small businesses are looking forward to showcasing their products, just in time for the holidays. For more information, visit https://visitalexandria.com/events/old-town-alexandria-christmas-fair-and-holiday-craft-show/
- 2022 Ice & Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run
- The Winter Village is open nightly November 18th — January 1st from 5:00 p.m — 10:00 p.m. Ice Skating is open nightly November 18th — January 1st from 5:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. Weekends and holidays are the most popular times. Located at Cameron Run Regional Park (4001 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria). For more information, visit https://www.novaparks.com/events/ice-lights
- 19th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Fairmont, Washington D.C.
- The annual tree lighting ceremony in the hotel’s Courtyard begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29th. Filled with tiny white lights and a shimmering Christmas tree, the courtyard becomes a glittering crystal garden – the perfect venue for holiday celebrations. Families can take the chill off next to heaters as they listen to the award-winning Georgetown Visitation Madrigals perform holiday classics. For more information, visit https://washington.org/event/fairmonts-19th-annual-tree-lighting
- Santa’s Suite at Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown
- Sleigh bells will be ringing at Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning December 3rd through December 18th. When Santa is checking into his D.C. residence, he brings comfort and joy to all who believe in the magic of the holiday season. All naughty and nice children who stop by Santa’s suite with their parents will enjoy gingerbread displays. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santas-suite-at-fairmont-washington-dc-georgetown
- FONA’s Winter Festival
- Shop from local vendors, buy Christmas trees and holiday greenery, and enjoy free holiday-themed family activities. While there, enjoy the National Arboretum’s winter splendor and explore gardens and collections like the Gotelli Conifer Collection, Camellia Collection, and National Bonsai & Penjing Museum. Located at U.S. National Arboretum — New York Avenue Parking Lot (3501 New York Avenue Northeast Washington, DC). For more information, visit https://www.fona.org/events/winter-festival/
- Jingle on the Lake
- Reston Museum joins Lake Anne Plaza for Jingle on the Lake. Hosted on December 3rd from 11:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston. For more information, visit https://www.restonmuseum.org/event-details/jingle-on-the-lake
- Enchant at Nationals Park
- The World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular is back at Nationals Park from Friday, November 25th to Sunday, January 1st. Enchant features an immersive and interactive light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights with one of the biggest and most magical 100-foot-tall holiday trees as its centerpiece. A truly unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a holiday shopping marketplace with crafts, gifts, culinary treats provides a memorable experience for all. For more information, visit https://enchantchristmas.com/washington-dc-nationals-park/
- Cherry Hill Farmhouse’s “A Very Victorian Christmas”
- Start your Christmas Season with a visit to Cherry Hill Farmhouse to see how Christmas was celebrated during the 1860s. Costumed re-enactors welcome friends and neighbors who gather for some holiday cheer amid the conflict. Period decorations, music, and holiday stories are part of the festivities. November 26th from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://cherryhillfallschurch.org/event/3273/
- Water Skiing Santa
- The longest-running water ski Christmas show is back for the 2022 holiday season. Waterskiing Santa normally takes place along the historic Old Town Alexandria Waterfront (once a vibrant commercial port) from the Founders to Point Lumley Park. For more information, visit http://www.waterskiingsanta.com/
Shows
- Ford’s Theatre “A Christmas Carol”
- Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens’s Yuletide classic. Running from November 18th— December 31st. For more information, visit https://www.fords.org/performances/current-and-upcoming/a-christmas-carol-2022/
- Keegan Theatre’s “An Irish Carol”
- An original work by Keegan favorite Matthew J. Keenan, “An Irish Carol” is an homage to Dickens’ classic – told as only the Irish can. This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. December 15th — 31st. For more information, visit https://keegantheatre.com/portfolio/an-irish-carol-2022/
- Creative Cauldron’s Christmas Cabaret Series
- Creative Cauldron tops off their holiday celebration every year with this special Holiday Cabaret Series. Enjoy some of Creative Cauldron’s favorite performers, as well as some talented newcomers. They’ll perform in an intimate cabaret setting with special table seating options that include wine, beer or one’s favorite beverage. Dates are to be determined. For more information, visit https://www.creativecauldron.org/holiday-cabarets.html
- Providence Player’s “Cabaret Takes a Holiday”
- Come join the Providence Player’s as a group of talented singers interpret Broadway and jazz standards, classic cabaret music and holiday favorites. This special holiday show will be presented as a PopUp production at The Italian Café. Showing on December 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th. For more information, visit https://www.providenceplayers.org/about-us/production-history/2022-2023-season/cabaret-takes-a-holiday/
- Synetic Theater’s “Snow Maiden”
- In a frozen silver forest high in the mountains, a lonely boy builds a girl from snow. When she mysteriously comes to life, mischief, laughter, and enchantment abound. Told through dazzling movement, dance, and acrobatics, Synetic’s magical take on beloved folktale Snegurochka is a story of hope, friendship, and the power of dreams. December 1st through the 23rd. For more information, visit https://synetictheater.org/event_pages/snow-maiden/
- Little Theatre of Alexandria’s “Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol”
- LTA rings in the holiday season with a new take on the classic tale by Charles Dickens. Tiny Tim longs to have his father home on Christmas day, but Ebenezer Scrooge won’t give Bob Cratchit the day off. Written by Broadway’s award-winning Ken Ludwig and his son, Jack, get ready for a wild Christmas ride. Showing from December 3rd — 17th. For more information, visit https://thelittletheatre.com/performances/
- Kennedy Center’s “A Candlelight Christmas”
- Under the direction of Artistic Director Eugene Rogers, “A Candlelight Christmas!” is a 75-minute holiday music experience featuring spirited brass, a festive chorus, and thrilling special guests. TWC’s “A Candlelight Christmas!” is among the DC region’s most treasured traditions. Showing from December 17th — 18th. For more information, visit https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/vocal-choral-music/2022-2023/candlelight-christmas2022/
- The Barter Players: “Frosty”
- A young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat, and when he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life! Can Frosty help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Showing at the Alden Theatre in Mclean on December 19th. For more information, visit https://mcleancenter.org/events/the-barter-players-frosty/
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in this awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Showing at MGM National Harbor from December 15th — 18th. For more information, visit https://mgmnationalharbor.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/cirque-dreams-holidays.html
- National Theatre’s “A Magical Cirque Christmas”
- The world’s greatest entertainers unite for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production. Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes you through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Showing from December 16th — 18th. For more information, visit https://www.broadwayatthenational.com/show/a-magical-cirque-christmas/
- Capital City Symphony: Annual Holiday Concert and Sing Along
- Come celebrate the holiday season with Capital City Symphony and Potomac Fever. Potomac Fever is a close-knit harmony a cappella group made up of members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC. Grab family, friends, and neighbors for a fun-filled concert and sing along featuring favorite holiday classics. Showing at Atlas Performing Center of the Arts on December 18th. For more information, visit https://www.atlasarts.org/events/capital-city-symphony-annual-holiday-concert-and-sing-along/
- Washington National Cathedral’s “Joy of Christmas”
- Trumpets, drums, and voices herald the coming of the Christmas season. As the cold of winter sets in, music of the holidays past and present will warm spirits. Performed from December 10th — December 11th. For more information, visit https://cathedral.org/event/joy-of-christmas-2/2022-12-10/
- Sterling Playmakers “If It’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas”
- The Sterling Playmakers announces the opening of their holiday mystery fun production of “If It’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas” by Pat Cook. The show runs two consecutive weekends opening November 11th and closing November 20th, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.. Performances will be held in the theater at Seneca Ridge Middle School, 98 Seneca Ridge Drive, Sterling.
- Alexandria Symphony Orchestra’s “Home for the Holidays”
- Traditional holiday fare with some exciting surprises. ASO welcomes soprano Helena Colindres. Music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Handel’s Messiah, holiday favorites, a sing-along and more. December 17th — 18th. For more information, visit https://alexsym.org/performances/
- Fiesta de los Reyes Magos (Three Kings Day)
- Join GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C. for their annual Three Kings Day Celebration. This festive end to the holiday season features the timeless story of the Magi, performances by local musicians and dance troupes, a street parade, and free gifts for children. January 8th. For more information, visit https://www.galatheatre.org/press-media