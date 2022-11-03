Business News: November 3rd – 9th

Bolay Falls Church Grand Opening Giveaway

Join Bolay as they celebrate Bolay Falls Church Virginia’s Grand Opening on November 3rd. They are welcoming the new restaurant to the area by awarding “Bolay for a Year” to the first 100 guests. The first 100 guests in line on Grand Opening Day receive one Bolay Regular Bol once a month over the course of 12 months through the BolayGo App. Prizes are redeemable at participating Bolay locations. Unless otherwise noted, arrive at the restaurant between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Bolay’s doors open at 11:00 a.m. sharp The first 100 guests who comply with the Official Rules and are eligible will receive the Prize after the doors open.

Two Named as Top Local Restaurants

Northern Virginia has named the top 10 restaurants and Falls Church has two on the list. 2941 came in at the number 2 spot, and Thompson Italian was number 8. Critics judged the restaurants on the basis of food, service and ambiance.

The Arc Announces Awards

The Arc of Northern Virginia observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month by paying tribute to the accomplishments of the men and women with disabilities whose work helps keep the nation’s economy strong and by reaffirming their commitment to ensure equal opportunity for all citizens. As part of the observation, The Arc has named Securis and KPMG as recipients of the Commitment to Employment of Persons with Disabilities Awards, for going above and beyond to provide meaningful work opportunities for people with disabilities. The awards will be presented at the Inspire & Empower: A 60th Anniversary Gala Celebration on Saturday, November 5. For more information about the gala event, visit http://thearcofnova.or/events/gala for details.

Seven Corners Study Presents Recommendations

Fairfax County’s transportation department will present final recommendations next week for improvements at the Seven Corners intersection. The Seven Corners ring road project was allocated $4.2 million in funding in the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s latest six-year plan. That amount is partially funding of the $94.8 million full request from Fairfax County. This project will happen in phases and involve specific portions of the Ring Road, Route 7, and Route 50. The virtual meetings to discuss the Seven Corners phased improvements will be held Wednesday, November 9 at 12 noon, where the public may join online or by phone at 571-429-5982 with passcode 982 008 654#; and on Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 pm by joining online or by phone at 571-429-5982 with passcode 309 316 22#

KBBQ

Washingtonian Magazine cited a new Korean barbecue restaurant in Falls Church called Puzukan Tan—meaning “butcher shop” and “charcoal”—as different from others for using special grills that utilize both gas and charcoal for a smokier flavor. It recommended the “butcher’s omakase” to sample the best of the menu.

Annual Capital Region Transportation Forum

The Greater Washington Board of Trade and the Greater Washington Partnership are hosting the Annual Capital Region Transportation Forum. This will be held Wednesday, November 9, 8:30 – 11:00 a.m. – Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City, 1250 S. Hayes Street, Arlington. Maryland Secretary of Transportation James Ports, Virginia Secretary of Transportation Sheppard Miller, District Department of Transportation Director Everett Lott, and WMATA GM/CEO Randy Clarke among others, will examine the region’s transportation needs and the investments and innovations on the horizon that will support the region’s continued growth and prosperity. The in-person event is free to attend and you may register here: https://greaterwashingtonpartnership-9066980.hs-sites.com/capital-region-transportation-forum-2022