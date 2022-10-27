News Briefs: October 27th – November 2nd

F.C.’s Chavern Now CEO

Of Consumer Brands Assn.

The News/Media Alliance’s current President and CEO David Chavern has accepted a position at the Consumer Brands Association as president and CEO. Chavern lives in the Greater Falls Church area after a stint on the Falls Church City Council in the early 2000s.

Below is a statement from Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of Gannett Media and chair of the board of the News/Media Alliance, about Chavern’s contributions to the organization:

“We are grateful for David’s many contributions to the news and magazine industries during his tenure at the News/Media Alliance. Under David’s leadership, the Alliance was completely rebuilt and transformed into a powerful and effective champion for the future of quality journalism. The organization now enjoys the support of a broad range of the great news and magazine publishers, from the largest national outlets to a wide array of small and local publications. Most important, publishers are now aligned and fully focused on the need to fight for a digital future that rewards and sustains great reporting. This includes the immediate fight for the Journalism Competition & Preservation Act.

Chavern will remain with the Alliance until the end of the year to continue that fight through the end of this Congress. The Alliance also benefits from having a strong team and we are confident in the organization’s continued growth and impact. We will begin the process of working with David on a transition plan and identifying his successor.”

McKay Calls for Investigation Of Ballot Mailing Errors

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay called this week for a full investigation into an incorrect elections mailing that was sent to 25,000 voters in the towns of Herndon, Clifton and Vienna in the county.

The county board unanimously agreed to a move by McKay to call on the county’s General Assembly delegation for an inquiry into the botched mailing. Residents were directed to an incorrect polling location in the City of Fairfax.

McKay called the issue “the worst breach of election integrity” he has seen in the county.” “At best, a mistake. At worst, nefarious,” he added.

Late last week, the Fairfax County Office of Elections sent letters to affected residents providing correct voter information. The Virginia Department of Elections attributed the mistake to a “printing issue.”

Planners to Mull F.C. Proposed Transitional Zone Change

Next Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Falls Church Planning Commission will hold an open public “listening session” with the public to mull changes to the City’s transitional zone designation that could allow for more housing diversity in those areas that are designed to buffer commercial from residential areas.

The hybrid session will be held in public in the Council chambers of City Hall at 7 p.m.

Kaine, Warner Hail Expanded Silver Line Opening

Virginia’s U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement after the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced an agreement with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) that will allow for the opening of the Silver Line ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday:

“After brokering productive discussions with WMATA and Metro Safety Commission last week and over the weekend, we are pleased to see a plan that will allow more 7000 series cars back on the tracks ahead of the busy holiday season. This plan, if carefully followed, will allow the safe and timely opening of the Silver Line to Dulles by Thanksgiving, assuming the remaining routine matters are handled diligently. Once open, the Silver Line will alleviate road congestion and enhance access to economic, entertainment, and travel opportunities in the region—all without compromising rider safety. We look forward to continuing to work with WMATA and the Metro Safety Commission to provide oversight over the careful execution of this plan.”