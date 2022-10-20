Business News: October 20th – October 26th

Former Northrop CEO Joins Red Cell Partners

Former Northrop Grumman Corp. executive Wes Bush has landed a new gig in Greater Washington. Tysons-based Red Cell Partners, an investment and incubation firm focused on tech companies working in national security and health care, said Friday it has tapped Bush to be a new director and adviser. Red Cell said his addition to the board will extend the company’s defense sector connection and increase its ability to bring new technology to the national security and health care markets. Bush led Northrop as its president and chief executive for nine years beginning in 2010 and added the chairman title in 2011.

WAEPA Extends Eligibility to Former Civilian Federal Employees

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) of Falls Church announced that its membership eligibility will now include former Civilian Federal Employees. WAEPA’s Board of Directors approved an update in its bylaws on August 5, 2022, to allow for this change. WAEPA has provided current and retired Civilian Federal Employees and their loved ones with Group Term Life Insurance* since 1943. For the first time, WAEPA is offering its exclusive membership to former Civilian Federal Employees who are looking to safeguard the future of their families. Former Civilian Feds of any agency, who served for any length of time, are now eligible. For more information on WAEPA membership eligibility, visit waepa.org/eligibility.

U.S. Chamber Session on Thriving During Challenges

The U.S. Chamber is hosting a Small Business Update on Wednesday, October 19 at 12:00 p.m., in which U.S. Chamber EVP and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley will join CO— Editor- in-Chief Jeanette Mulvey for a discussion of the trends and developments impacting your business, and the ways you can navigate them. Inflation, workforce changes and economic uncertainty add to the challenges and the session will share insights on positioning businesses to thrive through it all. For more information, contact the CO by U.S. Chamber team at COEvents@uschamber.com.

Harvey’s Hosts Blues, Boos and Brews

Local restaurant Harvey’s is hosting Blues, Boos and Brews on Thursday, October 27 with 10 percent of sales going to the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation. The event runs 4:00 – 9:00 pm and features a performance by the Bobby Thompson Trio, a costume contest and beverages from local breweries and cellars. Judges and prizes are also incorporated.