Enjoy Autumn With These Local Fall Fun Places

Cox Farms: Family-owned and operated since 1972, the Cox Farms Fall Festival is the largest and “most popular” season event in the Washington, D.C. area. Located in Centreville, the festival is for people of all ages and features live music, interacting with farm animals, a variety of slides, a corn maze, a hay ride and farmers market. On the evenings of Fridays and Saturdays, the “Fields of Fear” attraction gives visitors fun-filled scares such as a haunted corn maze, trail and hayride. For more information, visit coxfarms.com

Great Country Farms: Great Country Farms is a 400 acre working farm situated at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Bluemont, Virginia. The farm offers visitors to pick produce and “create memories” with family and friends. October is the farm’s Pumpkin Harvest Festival where guests can enjoy wagon rides out to the pumpkin patch, a “Stories from the Stars” themed corn maze, a play area and visiting farm animals. On weekends, the “Oinkintucky Derby” pig races take place, “P-Rex” pumpkin eating dinosaur shows, live music and marshmallow roasting by a bonfire. For more information, visit greatcountryfarms.com.

Great Country farms hosts its Pumpkin Harvest Festival filled with various activities. (Photo: Becca Rally)

Falls Church Window Painting Festival: During October, store windows in downtown Falls Church feature images of bats, witches, scarecrows, pumpkins and ghosts. Luckily, this is an annual event hosted in the Little City sponsored by Falls Church Arts that allows people to register to have a chance to paint the window of a local store. Those who want to participate must submit a sketch beforehand. For more information, visit halloweenfc.com.

The Window Painting Festival allows artists to design their own “spooky” creation. (Photo: Sue Johnson)

Krop’s Crops: Krop’s Crops is a 22 acre Christmas tree farm located in Great Falls that has been family-owned for 40 years; over three generations. Krop’s Crops sells local produce such as apples and pumpkins and features anl antique market. In the fall, Krop’s Crops has activities such as hayrides, campfire parties, frisbee golf, farm animals and a corn bin. For more information, visit Kropscrops.com

Pumpkin Village at Leesburg Animal Park: Pumpkin Village at Leesburg Animal Park includes a hay maze, hill slides, pony rides and on weekends, a pumpkin pillow bounce. Free cups of apple cider and pumpkin cookie treats are available on weekend visits, while October 30th hosts a Halloween costume contest. For more information, visit www.pumpkinfestleesburg.com

Pumpkin Village at Leesburg Animal Park has events for children and adults alike. (Photo: Amy Rodriguez)

Temple Hall Farm Pumpkin Patch: At Temple Hall Farm Pumpkin Patch, visitors can meet heritage breed farm animals and experience what happens day to day on a farm. This includes a hiking trail that allows people to learn about the area’s native plants and animals. For more information, visit www.novaparks.com

Nalls Produce: Located in Alexandria, Nalls Produce was created by Cary Nalls in 1961. Nalls Produce features Pumpkin Hill, a free Fall display for both kids and adults to pick and play with the pumpkins sold there. Along with a garden and produce center selling both flowers and produce, apple cider, “seasonal snacks” and candies are also treats for people to enjoy. For more information, visit nallsproduce.com

Burke Nursery & Garden Centre Fall Festival: Pumpkins, gourds, Shenandoah apples, cider, corn stalks, apple cider donuts and more are sold at the Burke Nursery & Garden Centre Fall Festival. One can enter the pumpkin patch photo contest for an opportunity to win a $50 gift certificate. Pumpkin picking and pony rides are also available. For more information, visit www.burkenursery.com